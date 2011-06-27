Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Look out Ford and Chevy, UFC Titan is here fight! J , 11/06/2016 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've always been a Nissan fan, but wasn't sure about the new Titan since it was a first year redesign. But there's so many Chevys and Fords I wanted to stand out. I drove from IA to AK to pickup my Titan pro4x 5.6 because I couldn't find the correct trim I wanted in the area. I trailered a 2010 Nissan Maxima with a Chevy 2500 Hd, traded the Maxima and pulled the 2500 with the Titan. I have to say it's pulls like nothing is behind you, I did notice it couldn't decide what gear to stay in through acceleration but after I removed the trailer it was fine. I wanted to really test the truck and going up a hill I was doing 80 mph no problem. So it's definitely a work horse. Gas gauge is hard to see with the steering wheel in the way. Also I did have to add power steering fluid because it started making a winning noise. Bluetooth to my S5 doesn't stay connected at times. Rockford speakers hit hard and the tool boxes are very handy for storing items. A lot people are buying diesel but you have to think what the maintenance is going to be later down the road on a Cummings and you have to purchase def blue. More of a expense through the years and a headache going to the auto part store. Overall I think Nissan did a good job, and I'm very happy with my purchase. But we will see how it holds up over the next 30,000 miles. Thank you Favorite options 120v power plug in bed by tailgate, very handy when needing a grinder. Built in bed and back seat tool boxes Over top light while driving, stays on so you can see cup holders Beefy tires no upgrades necessary with this package Overall feel is comfortable and I just want to keep driving it Chevy owners ask questions at gas stations, nice truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING. SAFETY ISSUE. Concerned , 09/18/2017 Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am concerned and Nissan should be too. This is a serious safety issue. This issue has happened three times since I purchased this truck less than 3 weeks ago. In the middle of driving I suddenly lose power as if I let off the gas pedal, only I don't. It just starts coasting and wont respond to me pushing down on the accelerator. All the electrical power stays intact. The RPMs stay around 1 no matter how far down I push the gas pedal. The most serious incident occurred a day ago. I pulled out from a stop sign. As I turned right I accelerated to 10 mph then nothing. No response to me pushing the gas pedal. I floored it, nothing. I eased into it, nothing. It slowed to 5 mph and crept until I could pull off on a side street. I put it in park and back in drive and it seemed to do the trick. If I had been crossing traffic I would have stalled and been hit by an oncoming car. The first time this incident happened I was cruising along at 40 mph when it just died on me. It slowed to 15 mph as I pushed to accelerator. It happened over 3-5 seconds. All of a sudden it came back to life and leaped up in RPMs. I emailed Nissan a week ago when it first happened. No response. I emailed them this time. No response. I called them and they have instructed I take it in to a dealer, which I will. It is 2016 certified pre-owned. Its a nice truck but of course not worth risking someone's life/health. Needless to say I'm a regretful owner. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Nissan Titan XD PRO 4X Vibration Patrick , 07/21/2017 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO 4X in January 2017 and it has been a huge let down.Nissan lost one of their #1 fans. The day I drove the truck home I felt a vibration coming from what appeared to be the rear of the truck and the steering was also pulling hard to the right. I assumed these would be simple repairs. After a month in the shop the dealers did 3 front end alignments that did not change anything . Each time supposedly using new specs .They addressed the vibration by installing new tires on a new truck with 2k miles.The dealer then rotated and balanced the tires several times which did not do anything to correct the vibration. The service supervisor at the second dealer I took it to agreed after all their work the issues have not been corrected . The dealer allowed me to drive another new titan XD PRO 4x and it did the exact same thing my truck did. The dealer suggested I contact Nissan consumer affairs. After reading about how unhelpful Nissan consumer affairs has been I decided to get rid of the truck while I still could. I did allot of research before I purchased this truck and chose the XD because I currently own the first generation titan and a Nissan Armada that I have been happy with. Whats truly disappointing is Nissan has to Know about these issues but has chosen not to address them. I did not want to get stuck with a lemon so I decided to trade in the Titan with 6K miles on it for a F250 .This Titan has serious issues and the dealers have no knowledge on how to correct them. (So far I have been extremely happy with the F250) Report Abuse

A Great Bang for Your Buck Anthony Todd Quire , 09/18/2017 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a great buy if your looking for an all around truck for work and leisure. Gives you the feel of a 3/4 ton yet handles like a 1/2 ton. Very spacious and comfortable. Not great on gas, but it is a big truck built for hauling. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse