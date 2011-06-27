  1. Home
Used 2012 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Better than expected

bugmanpat, 10/19/2011
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

The little Sentra is probably overlooked by most people interested in a small car, and that is too bad. It has more interior room than most of its competitors, you sit a little higher off the pavement, and the driving dynamics are good. Add to that some outstanding gas mileage when driven gently - way better than the EPA estimates so far for me. And all of that for a price that is easily as good or better than its competitors. And due to good resale values, you can get really great lease payments - much smarter than buying a 1 or 2 year old used car.

I wasn't planning on liking this car

paulncincy, 03/25/2012
33 of 34 people found this review helpful

This car and I didn't start on good terms and that was my fault. I previously owned a 2009 Nissan Altima. That car was financed through Nissan's financing arm. I didn't miss a payment on that car which is how I found myself owning my 2012 Nissan Sentra Special Edition. Nissan finance has a deal where they will guarantee you financing if you never missed a payment with them previously. I got a 6 year loan at 5.74% and my FICO score sucked. My Super Black Special Edition Sentra has been flawless and CHEAP to own so far. Ins./Gas/Payments are LOW. Special Edition pkg. is worth $. I'm tall of torso and I can fit easily in this car. Engine is strong enough and smooth. Easy to get into.

Love this car.

Molly, 02/16/2016
2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
33 of 34 people found this review helpful

This car is amazing. I traded in my 2000 Ford Focus for this Sentra. I bought it at 85,000 miles, which was scary at first. However, I received a lifetime warranty and a great deal for it. I've put 12,000 miles on it in 7 months, and it still drives beautifully. $20 gets me 415 miles, and even with commuting a lot for school and work, I fill up every week and a half. The car handles wonderfully. Very smooth. Even after so many miles being put on the car,I've never had any issues with it. A month after buying, I actually T-boned another car. The only damage was my bumper being ripped off. Nothing under the hood was damaged. Extremely reliable, safe car. Great mileage and I feel secure in it. I was always a Ford girl, but this car changed my mind for life.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
This car is underrated!

roadman03, 01/13/2012
28 of 29 people found this review helpful

Before you search all the other popular models - test drive and price the Nissan Sentra. Can't believe the amount of features for the price I paid. Also proven reliabilty vs. the Focus or Cruze. Great featurs such as I-pod connection, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, etc. Drive mostly highway with some rush hour traffic and I am averaging almost 36 MPG. Some complain about the CVT, but it is better than the low end torque of the others. Overall great car for the price if your looking for a base commuter car with excellent reliabilty and a smooth ride.

Great car!

lissical, 08/16/2012
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I just recently purchased the 2012 Nissan Sentra SR Special Edition and I love it! It is so quiet and the gas mileage is incredible. Plus, for a small car it is actually pretty roomy. I was very impressed with the price, especially since this package comes with bluetooth phone, GPS navigation, moonroof and XM radio (only for 3 months...then you can either subscribe or cancel). I must admit that I had to get used to the CVT since my previous cars did not have that. But all in all, this is a great car!

Research Similar Vehicles