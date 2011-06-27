Used 2007 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Sentra is a homerun! Sebastian , 12/31/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful OK, it's still not the flashiest thing on the highway, but what a GREAT car for the money! The Sentra is so smooth (love that CVT) and quiet (much quieter than the Civic or Mazda 3) and has so many cool features (choose the convenience package for sure) that it is very hard to beat. (Warning: it is easy to exceed the speed limit without knowing it - that's how smooth and quiet it is.) The interior is very comfortable and above average in looks - controls are well placed and uncomplicated. In the first month of driving the car is getting 33.6 miles per gallon, not bad, and I expect it to get a little better as the car is broken in. Report Abuse

Great Car for the Price Al and Liz , 11/27/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful So far , we have enjoyed driving this car. It is very quiet except when accelerating.Quality of materials is very good. Gas mileage so far is only averaging 26 mpg. Mostly around town driving though, should get better when engine is more broken in. Only 500 miles. Lots of neat features , good sound system,high tech features,intelligent key, bluetooth, on dash lcd readout, cd-6 with mp3, etc. A big step up over previous Sentra's. Report Abuse

Great vehicle - beats all competition Mike , 12/03/2006 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I drove all the usual players in this area (Civic, Elantra, Sentra and the Corrola) The nissan is incredibly smooth and handles better than any of the others. It's also much quieter on the inside (wind and engine) than any of the others. I was surprised given how I thought about the old Sentra, but Nissan really did this car right. It has all the most important features that I look for (comfort, quiet, smooth, easy to use dash, looks nice, alloy wheels, convenience package is AWESOME, and the audio package is out of this world) I would recommend getting your Sirius radio installed too. I did the sportster 4 on the dash plugged into the aux input. This works best so you can swap 4 ipod. Report Abuse

Great Price and Outstanding MPG Stan , 12/03/2006 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I was looking for a car that would be affordable with high MPG output that looks good and drive just as it looks. I found all that and more in my Nissan Sentra. The only time this car will sit park is on the weekend when my Corvette or Hemi Truck must come out to play. Report Abuse