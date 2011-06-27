Used 2001 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,299
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|23
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
|21/27 mpg
|23/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|303.6/396.0 mi.
|277.2/356.4 mi.
|303.6/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|23
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|136 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|122 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|2.0 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|126 hp @ 6000 rpm
|145 hp @ 6400 rpm
|122 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote trunk release
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|trunk light
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|velour
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37 in.
|37 in.
|37 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.7 in.
|33.7 in.
|33.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
|Height
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|99.8 in.
|99.8 in.
|99.8 in.
|Length
|177.5 in.
|177.5 in.
|177.5 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2627 lbs.
|2713 lbs.
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|14 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Null tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|P185/65R T tires
|yes
|no
|no
|P195/60R H tires
|no
|yes
|no
|15 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P195/60R15 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|no
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
