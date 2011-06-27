  1. Home
Used 2001 Nissan Sentra Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262326
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg21/27 mpg23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.277.2/356.4 mi.303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG262326
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
Torque129 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm136 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm122 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l2.0 l1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm145 hp @ 6400 rpm122 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
Rear center lap beltnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
100 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
remote trunk releasenoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
trunk lightnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
tachometeryesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
low fuel level warningnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
velouryesyesno
Front shoulder room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
Rear head room37 in.37 in.37 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.33.7 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base99.8 in.99.8 in.99.8 in.
Length177.5 in.177.5 in.177.5 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Curb weight2627 lbs.2713 lbs.no
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
Exterior Colors
  • Blackout
  • Radium
  • Out Of The Blue
  • Avalanche
  • Jaded
  • Iced Cappuccino
  • Inferno
  • Granite
  • Radium
  • Out Of The Blue
  • Avalanche
  • Blackout
  • Jaded
  • Iced Cappuccino
  • Inferno
  • Granite
  • Out Of The Blue
  • Blackout
  • Avalanche
  • Jaded
  • Inferno
  • Iced Cappuccino
  • Radium
  • Granite
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Sand
  • Stone
  • Sand
  • Midnight
  • Stone
  • Sand
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
full wheel coversyesnono
14 in. wheelsyesnono
steel wheelsyesnono
Null tiresyesyesno
P185/65R T tiresyesnono
P195/60R H tiresnoyesno
15 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
P195/60R15 tiresnonoyes
All season tiresnonoyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,299
Starting MSRP
$15,699
Starting MSRP
$14,799
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
