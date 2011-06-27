  1. Home
Used 1994 Nissan Sentra XE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sentra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.2 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight2346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Super Black
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Gray
  • Aztec Red
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
