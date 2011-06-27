Used 1991 Nissan Sentra SE-R Consumer Reviews
bang for the buck
This car rocks. I read about SE-Rs ten years ago and found this one by accident about 2 years ago on a lot for $2200. It was a one-owner car in great condition, aside from fading paint. It is small, fun to drive, very fast, very maneuverable, and just the perfect car for a guy on a budget.
awesome car
I have had my SER for 6 years now. Absolutely no problems except CV boot replacement. The car is still very fast and gets great mileage. What other car from the early 90s has a 7600 rpm redline and gets 30 miles to a gallon? Back seat is very spacious with good head room. Overall, I am extremely happy with the car. I don't think the new SER is in the same league. So if you are lucky enough to find one the best cars according to Car and Driver, get it!
first, best car
Affectionately named Spunky the Sentra. I absolutely love my car. I bought it @ 95,000 miles, and have had no serious problems with it. It has great throttle response, excellent shift feel, and is far and away the best thing for the money in the used market. Even @ 90MPH with the car COMPLETELY full of stuff, with a kayak on top, and A/C on, I still get 28 MPG. Great "sleeper" car... never been pulled over, surprises the heck out of Camaros and the like.
No new car for me
I've had my car so long that when I run into friends from the past they can't believe I'm still driving this thing. They have since been through 3 or four cars spending 60k more than I have on transportation. It's a perfect commuter car. Not to big or to small. Not to many things to go wrong with it. The car is a no frills perfect zip around town machine. Only problem is the red paint faided earlier than it should have. I may have washed it off babying it to much. Oh, and I'm a bit concerned about it not having an air bag. I only spend about $600 per yr in maintenance. To bad they didn't make this car for so many years.
250,000 miles and still going strong
Purchased new. This car still runs superbly and requires almost no maintenance. Red paint is now crazed on top and gas gauge is inconsistent but such niggling points out how great the car has been. I'm not sure why I'm considering a new vehicle.
