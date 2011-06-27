Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV Consumer Reviews

Everything I want in a small SUV! Michael Mason , 02/23/2017 S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 94 of 94 people found this review helpful I had been researching for 2 months on which small SUV I wanted. I had finally decided on the Nissan Rogue and I have never been happier! The 2 key factors I wanted most was plenty of back seat space and great gas mileage and my 2016 Rogue fits the bill on both! I am a 6' tall and i have plenty of head room and decent leg room and the back seat room is huge and the back seats even recline. Even the base model I drive has an elegant looking interior. It handles great on the road and rides very smooth! The miles per gallon on this SUV is amazing! Probably my most favorite feature is the 'eco button' located left of the steering wheel. This setting allows your vehicle to achieve the best gas mileage possible. I commute 30 miles back and forth to work 5 days a week and and I go 7 days before having to refill my tank. I have no complaints at all with My Rogue and I have not experienced the popping sounds some reviewers complained about coming from the wheels when i make turns. I am at 25,000 miles right now and everything is still smooth as silk. I am very satisfied with my Rogue! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I'm writing this to help you make up your mind! R. Phillips , 02/06/2017 SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 307 of 313 people found this review helpful If you're like me, and you are in the market for a midsize SUV, you're doing your research and reading all the reviews from reputable sites. Before I bought my 2017 Rogue SV AWD, I was driving a 2012 GMC Terrain (just so you understand where I'm coming from). The Terrain was a solid but unspectacular vehicle, and I really did not want to venture too far from that size of a vehicle. It gave me just enough trunk space for my German Shepherd, and enough back seat space for kids and adults alike, even those who are vertically gifted. I read a lot about the Rogue not having much power or pickup, and how the steering is sluggish. I also came across reviews where people said the sight lines are poor or they had trouble seeing. I've come to believe that these people were trolls from another car company! I've had my Rogue for two weeks now and I'm extremely impressed. It has all the space I need, it has fantastic torque off the line - so I can pass people when I need to - and I have not had any issues with vision or seeing out of the vehicle. The interior is luxurious, and it almost feels like you're sitting in a Lexus. I bought an SV AWD with the premium sound package and moon roof package. Honestly, I could probably do without both of them, but they're nice to have. The vehicle itself is fantastic and I want to encourage everyone to at least test drive one! I think you'll be as impressed as I was. And I hope my review helps, there weren't many about the 17 Rogues so I want to make sure I get the good word out! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Happy with my purchase majape , 12/05/2016 SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 133 of 135 people found this review helpful I test drove the HR-V, Rav4, Forester, Tuscon, and CX-5 before choosing the Nissan Rogue. I purchased the SL w/ Platinum Package. The deciding factor was the intelligent cruise control feature with 0mpg stop & go. This feature is a life changer in big city stop & go traffic. Of the vehicles I test-drove, the forester was the only other vehicle with this feature. The Rav4, and CX-5 had a version of it, but it disabled below 20mph, and the Tuscon & HR-V didn't offer it at all. Overall I am very happy with the quality of my Rogue. The interior seems high-end and comfortable, way more so than the Forester. Nissan needs to look closer at the Owners Manual because the "how to" on the Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, and the Blind-Spot monitoring System doesn't match up with how it actually works in the car, which has caused me some frustrations. Memory seats, heated steering wheel, Siri-Hands-free are some of my favorite features, as well as the remote control start. The navigation system is ok, not terrible, but like most car navigation systems, it's not great with traffic and requires a few too many "clicks" to get what you need. I traded to the Rogue from an Acura RDX, and so far the Rogue seems on par with the quality I was used to.. The only downside is it's a bit more sluggish than I'd like. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most comfortable in its class Tyler N , 02/12/2017 SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 121 of 123 people found this review helpful Moving from a FWD Ford Focus 2012 to a 2017 AWD Rogue was a great decision! I tried the MX5, Escape, CRV and RAV4. The Rogue was by far the most comfortable and quiet. If you're someone that isn't concerned about 0 to 60 in 4 seconds and is looking for a vehicle that is fun to drive, comfortable, roomy and loaded with tech...this is your pick! The Rogue has the best tech features. the 7 inch display is nice at the SV level. Be sure to go with the Premium package and you get the best bang for your buck. You don't get the adjusting cruise control and lane assist (that's only on the SL) but you do get Blind Side Warning and full navigation. I'm almost 2 months into driving this and I'm still excited every time I get in. It handles excellent in the snow and the ambient sound in the cabin is almost non existent. I usually drive this in ECO mode and have been getting about 27 MPG which is lower than advertised but I feel as though that is always the case. I've been getting about 30 on the highway. I bought the 6 year 100K warranty and should be in good shape, though I'm not anticipating anything going wrong. I will continue to update! Safety Technology Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse