Used 2014 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews
Reliable & What Comfort!
I purchased this auto as a dealer loaner, with about 10,000 miles on it. Was less than one year old. I now have over 28,000 miles on it. This car is wonderful to drive and live with; however, over time the CVT's computer "learns" your driving style and has a tendency to "lock-up" at low speeds (under 40mph) while under low accelleration, and emits a very noticeable rattling sound...it is not subtle. Some call this judder. For me, it has gotten worse over time. My dealer has been great; however, he tells me this noise is ok, no damage is being done, and is characteristic of the current-model Quest. But, NO vehicle should rattle like this. The dealer even "reprogrammed" the transmission, but in short order it has returned to the judder, and seems to be just as bad as before. I should also add, that while test driving this vehicle when we bought it, I was unaware of this problem, and certainly didn't notice the noise until several months after we had owned it. Very unfortunate, because aside from the judder, this is a great vehicle. Update April 4, 2017. Van is a delight to drive, and since replacing a window seal to cure an air noise, have had no problems; HOWEVER, the CVT is still not my favorite feature, as it has a bit of a mind of its own and can be challenge to modulate. Also, in mountain driving, you cannot use the transmission to downshift to have the engine slow you down going down long declines. You can downshift, but that only allows a maximum speed ot 35mph, which is pretty useless. So, rotors tend to get warped from constant braking. I don't frequent the mountains often, but one ot two trips did damage to my rotors. Update 10/4/2017. 40,000 miles. Trouble-free. CVT is still not my favorite feature...more difficult to modulate than standard transmission, particularly when going slowly at low rpm's...tends to bog down a bit and rumble. Still impressed with its seat comfort, well-modulated ride,and handling. Large covered storage in rear behind 3rd row of seats is very handy, as are the fold-away 3rd row seats, leaving a very large flat cargo area in the rear. Would definitely buy again. Update 04/04/2018...45,500 miles. No issues at all except the CVT is not my favorite feature. Great ride, handling and comfort.
The best kept secret in minivans.....
I bought a 2014 Quest SV two days ago. I replaced my 2009 Honda Odyssey. As I shopped for vans - the usual suspects were first - Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey. I like a mid-level van with lots of features, but no leather (too hot where I live) - so as decked out with cloth as I can get. The SV fit the bill. The Toyota Sienna frankly felt cheap inside - no soft touch surfaces and the plastics on the dash were flimsy. The 2014 Honda Odyssey was well put together, but felt basic unless you got the EX-L or Touring. The Nissan stood out hands down - with lots of soft touch surfaces, wood grain dash, and leather wrapped steering wheel standard on the SV.
Great van but consider the cargo space.
Coming from a Chrysler T&C (terrible quality!) I also looked at the similar priced models of Honda, Toyota and Kia. I picked a Nissan Quest SV because of the interior styling and best drive. The Quest drives very smoothly with a very peppy engine when you need it. Just came back from an Ohio-Florida-Ohio trip with 3 adults and 3 children on board and the van was perfect. The only "gotcha" is the cargo space. Most other vans have a system where the back seat folds into the trunk but the Quest's seats all folds forward creating a somewhat flat loading floor but you lose significant space in height. The Quest has a deep compartment but not very wide so packing was a challenge.
Our last Odyssey
We have ALWAYS been pretty much Honda customers. In fact, since 1977 when we purchased our first new car we have always for the most part purchased Honda. Well times have changed. We decided this time to take the Quest for a drive. It is simply the smoothest, best looking, best interior, at least in our honest opinion. We were fortunate enough to catch the St. Pats day sale and purchased the SV model for approx $8k off MSRP. That has to be the best deal we have ever made, but aside from that, the Quest is so comfortable. Neither the Sienna or Odyssey felt as good as the Quest. BTW, our last two vans were the Odyssey. BTW...we purchased this van for retirement. We didn't need 8 seating. Well, our opinion has changed on the Quest. When we reached 13000 miles on it we started having a problem with the brakes and rotors. We took it to the dealer where we purchased it, but was told that we would have to pay to have either the rotors cut or replaced. Of course they wanted to replace the brakes too. My wife and I have never had a problem with brakes and rotors at 13000 miles. No, we don't ride the brakes or miss use the vehicle in any way. The other thing that really became annoying was the CVTransmission. The motor was great, but the amount of noise from the CVT to get the vehicle up to speed was ridiculous. The gas mileage was excellent as was the wonderful quiet ride. The seats were extremely comfortable. Would I purchase another? Maybe. Nissan needs to make their rotors bigger and thicker. Have a wonderful day everyone!
Quest Is A Sleeper - Be Sure To Take A Look At It
Have 3 growing teenagers and need 3 rows to keep the peace. Had settled on the Pathfinder until we read how poor the build quality is. Decided to (reluctantly) look at minivans. Looked at the Quest last out of frustration with the Odyssey and Sienna - both nice but the interiors have too much hard plastic. The Quest has a beautiful interior and is a near-luxury vehicle in SL or LE trims. Yes, seats only 7 but the ride is superb and the view out is like an SUV with loads of glass. We bought the SL and too new to evaluate overall reliability yet, but will return after 3000 miles to update. Nissan doesn't sell many so dealer may have to locate. You can drive a hard bargain for one too.
