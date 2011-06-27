Used 2013 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

Ours is only the base S. We were not looking for a Quest. We were eyeing the Sedona, Sienna or GC for over 6 months. I was already preapproved etc. but just was not convinced about the reliability issue of the three - plus, the high price but low feature content of the Sienna. Walked in a dealership - test drove a Quest and was blown away. Comments about high price, limited cargo room were simply not true. The year end clearance made the price very competitive. Plus, the cargo and passenger room? The van is very spacious. You get a PERMANENT 3rd row storage - since the seats fold forward plus, the regular 3rd row storage - for a total of 37 cubic feet! UPDATE after 2.8 Years of Ownership (and 55K miles) 1. Mileage has bee consistently excellent for a minivan this size. Combined City/Hwy is 23 mpg. Pure hwy mpg is up to 27.5 - depending on how I drive. I have seen 26.5 from AL to IL on 65N. 2. No rattles whatsoever. 3. The tires had to be replaced at 30K. Apparently - they were never aligned out of the factory. I suspected this ... and should have had this checked at 10K. This is my bad ... but I think every car out of the factory should have their tires aligned! 4. I have the lowest model - base ... so hardly any bells and whistles. But even for a base model, I expected USB ports. It was purchased in Fall / 2013! There should also be more 12v ports. There are only 2 in my 2013 S model. 5. Seats are very very comfy. 6. Available storage is underrated. It has about 37 cu ft available - on par with other vans. I think the best selling point is the engine and overall performance. I could drive a minivan - fully loaded in the winter - and still get up to 27.5 mpg on the highway. Mixed driving is consistently at 23 mpg. My previous Mazda - 1/3 smaller could only manage 24 mpg on the highway. UPDATE after 4 Years of Ownership (93K miles) 1. CEL came on but has been resolved - inadvertently caused when I had a quick lube shop do a fuel system cleaning. The carbon build up / cleaning messed up the rear O2 sensors. Had the sensors cleaned - and the CEL has never come back on. 2. I got the base model I really paid way below market. But as a result, I did not get all the Google Play / iOS whiz bang. Now, I wish I did. 3. My combined summer mileage has been 22 mpg. But I expect it to go up in the fall. UPDATE after 7 Years of Ownership (154K miles) 1. The alternator had to get replaced at 110K miles. 2. The factory installed battery was finally replaced at 142K miles (6 years). Not bad. 3. Finally changed the spark plugs at 144K miles. HWAY mileage had dropped to 24 MPG but is now back up again to 27 MPG. 4. No squeaks or rattles. Upholstery, car paint, electricals are holding up real well. 5. No mechanical problems whatsoever.

2013questowner , 10/18/2013 SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I thought it was only fair to wait several months to do a review on the van. In short, I'm extremely pleased with it. I looked at all the major minivans and would say this is the best. Nissan was giving the best incentives as well. Two tone dash and leather are well done. With a high center of gravity there is a little roll, but the ride is on a par with a full size sedan for smoothness and quiet ride. To get a flat cargo bed you can easily lay down the second and third row seats. You don't need to take anything out of the van like you do in other models to get a flat surface. The gas mileage seems to be approximately what it is rated at 19 city and 25 on the highway. ****Update Three Years into ownership***** Still very pleased with the van. Have had no mechanical issues or repairs. Still rides like a big sedan. Hasn't gotten noisy yet ( I do put suv sun protectant on the rubber strips around the windows and doors from time to time so I'm sure that helps keep them in good shape). Cosmetically everything has held up so far. I've got right at 30,00 miles on the van so not high mileage for 3 years, but hasn't needed anything but routine maintenance. It has been a pleasure to own and drive providing all the room we need for carrying people in comfort on trips or hauling stuff for vacation or the yard or garden. I keep a painter's tarp in the trunk area to spread out and protect the carpet when needed. I still seem to get about what it is rated at for city and highway driving. I was a little concerned about the continuous variable transmission never having had one before, but it has been nice all in all. A little slower getting up to speed than some other vehicles as might be expected in a vehicle this size but when you do get your speed up it accelerates and passes with ease. It's not easy to get to the oil filter to change which is located behind the front driver's tire (but I got life time free oil changes when I bought it). It is easy to change the engine air filter and cabin air filter saving yourself the expense of having the dealership do those. I would buy again and would recommend anyone considering a minivan to consider the Quest. *****Update May 5 219***** Six years into ownership this seemed like a good time to do an update. Still nothing but routine maintenance on the Van. Still has that big sedan ride to it. However, last fall I was rear ended and for three weeks during the repairs I had a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan so I thought I'd compare the 2013 Quest to the 2018 Grand Caravan. Just a fender binder type but did require the cargo door to be replaced. Spoiler alert, I like the Quest better, but Grand Caravan had a few points in its favor. Visibility is good all around in the Quest with the big windows except one spot where the large metal supports come down from the roof to the body which creates a blind spot if you are looking right or left at a stop sign as far as seeing oncoming traffic.. The Grand Caravan didn't have these blind spots. The Grand Caravan's heater seemed to warm up quicker. Of course form an instrument display stand point the 6 year newer model of the Caravan was much more advanced. The Quest does seem to pick up speed quicker from a standing start whether the Economode was on or off on the Caravan. The Quest is also a smoother ride with less road noise. The space between the two front seats (very middle section between the seats) the Quest has an open floor space and the Caravan has a closed one with some netting below. You can put larger items in the Quest if you want to put something there. If it is smaller you can secure it better in the Caravan. Now to the three items that matter most to me. 1. Sitting up high enough to see around yourself well. -- Pretty even. Maybe slight advantage to the Quest. 2. Shoulder area head room. Pretty even, but I'd give a small advantage to the Quest. 3. Now the big one Carrying capacity. I know the Caravan is rated higher in terms of cargo capacity--if you want to get into removing seats to make extra room, but if you are talking about just the back cargo area without having to bother to remove anything--just drop stuff in the back Quest is a big winner. We bought a 6 ft. Christmas tree while I had the van (fake one in a box). In the Caravan I had to struggle to turn it all manner of ways to get it to go in the Caravan and then work it out when we got home. If I was putting it in the Quest I could have simply dropped in the cargo area with ease--no struggle at all. Obviously this validated my choice of a Quest over the Caravan. I very much regret they stopped making the Quest. That means I'll keep this one as long as it's practical to do so. When the time comes to trade if I still need a minivan I would have to say at the present time the Toyota Sienna seems like it would be the best choice for me based on what I can see based on my extensive test drive of a Caravan and what Honda and Toyota web sites show of their vans.