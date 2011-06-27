Estimated values
1995 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$708
|$1,469
|$1,856
|Clean
|$634
|$1,316
|$1,669
|Average
|$487
|$1,012
|$1,295
|Rough
|$340
|$707
|$921
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$813
|$1,250
|$1,467
|Clean
|$729
|$1,120
|$1,319
|Average
|$560
|$861
|$1,024
|Rough
|$391
|$601
|$728
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$679
|$1,237
|$1,519
|Clean
|$609
|$1,109
|$1,366
|Average
|$468
|$852
|$1,060
|Rough
|$326
|$596
|$754
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$740
|$1,341
|$1,645
|Clean
|$663
|$1,202
|$1,479
|Average
|$509
|$924
|$1,147
|Rough
|$355
|$646
|$816
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$2,070
|$2,592
|Clean
|$931
|$1,855
|$2,331
|Average
|$715
|$1,426
|$1,809
|Rough
|$499
|$996
|$1,286