Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

- 200,225 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,381
Sid Dillon Genesis - Lincoln / Nebraska
Safe and reliable, this 1997 Nissan Pathfinder LE comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Steel side-door guard beams, Front/rear crumple zones, Energy absorbing steering column, Driver & front passenger air bags (SRS), Child safety rear door locks.* Let the Nissan Pathfinder Put Your Family's Safety First *3-point front/rear outboard seat-belts.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Vehicle security system, Tinted glass, Steel side-door guard beams, Solid MonoFrame construction, Simulated wood-grain trim-inc: center control stack, door switch-plate, Simulated leather door trim, Shift-on-the-fly 4-wheel drive (1996).* Stop By Today *Stop by Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AR05Y3VW101289
Stock: 4N20352C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 236,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
Lubke Chevrolet - Brady / Texas
Gold 1999 Nissan Pathfinder RWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 SMPI 12VYour Gateway to Savings, Always. Internet price exclusive to our online shoppers. Please print the internet price and present it to the sales team at time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AR05S6XW299638
Stock: 58137C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2019
- 246,901 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable 1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE!This fun to drive vehicle is V6 3.3L, 4WD , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722. Good Car$ - Great Price$
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AR05YXXW320673
Stock: c038644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2019
- 192,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Pete's Car Smart Kia - Amarillo / Texas
Silver 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC THIS VEHICLE HAS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 8076 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09X11W563780
Stock: K8057B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 302,947 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,984
Herman Jenkins Motors - Union City / Tennessee
Here's a great deal on a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder! Generously equipped and boasting stylish interior comfort, this vehicle challenges all competitors, regardless of price and class! All of the premium features expected of a Nissan are offered, including: a tachometer, cruise control, and air conditioning. It features a standard transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR07X01W506425
Stock: 16548-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 202,916 miles
$3,766
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville, NC ! We offer low payment - easy financing on everything ! We sell in volume and that saves you money!!2001 Crimson Blaze Red Nissan Pathfinder 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y01W588131
Stock: 218201XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 187,585 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,550
M & R Auto Sales - Plainfield / New Jersey
This Vehicle Is Sold AS-IS, Financing Is Not Available. New Catalytic Converter, Spark Plugs and Coils Just Installed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y61W574878
Stock: 1W574878-78
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000
Momo Auto Sales - Lakewood / New Jersey
As low as $1500 down payment we work with all type of down payment . Visit us today! 1367 route 88 lakewood nj 08701 Bad credit? Terrible credit? We are specialized with terrible credit! Just prove your income and leave with your car same day! 300 cars available today for buy here pay here Check our inventory now. WWW.MOMOAUTOsales.COM We work with all kinds of income. “SSI, SSA, Child Support, Retirement, Disability, Cash income” Uber and Lyft income are approved! We work with all amounts of down payment! Full coverage insurance is recommended but not required! We work with any state ID. The process takes 20 minutes! Cars go fast! Hurry up! All you need to bring is: - proof of income (paystubs, letter, and bank statements) - Proof of address (any bill or bank statement) - You driver license or your ID
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR07Y71W512098
Stock: 512098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
2 owner Bronze Metallic 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4x4! Excellent condition super clean odor free smoke free fully loaded with all power options (2) factory keyless remotes extra keys owners manual tinted power windows locks mirrors tilt cruise BOSE AM FM CD Audio and ice cold A/C! Factory alloy wheels with recent new tires factory runing boards factory fog lights roof rack and a 4x4 that has had much use! It's all here on this rare Pathfinder SE 4x4! 50 State EmissionsABS BrakesAir ConditioningAutomatic HeadlightsAutomatic TransmissionAuxiliary Pwr OutletBucket SeatsChild Safety LocksClimate ControlCloth SeatsCruise ControlDVD RemotesDriver Air BagEngine ImmobilizerFront Reading LampsFront Tow HooksHeated MirrorsIntermittent WipersKeyless EntryLeather Steering WheelLuggage RackOwner's ManualPass-Through Rear SeatPower LocksPower MirrorsPower SteeringPower WindowsRear DefrosterRunning Boards / Side StepsSecurity SystemSteering Wheel Audio ControlTilt Steering WheelTinted WindowsOwners manualWheels - Alloy Runs and drives excellent. Clean Carfax clean title no rust no accidents. odor free smoke free. Mechanical inspection invited. Only 6488.00!Call to schedule a test drive. 727 510 63455242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 337092019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! Visit Autoquest Express LLC online at autoquestexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 727-510-6345 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y82W745390
Stock: J1145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,333 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,496
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Pathfinder SE 4WD, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Glacier Pearl, Beige w/Cloth Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim, AM/FM/Cass/CD Player, Dual front impact airbags, Remote keyless entry. 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y63W823649
Stock: 9115A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 190,977 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,193
Wilson Auto Group - Flowood / Mississippi
This 2003 Nissan Pathfinder in features: RWD LOCAL TRADE!, Buy Happy!...its the Wilson Way!.Come look it over in person at Wilson Auto Group on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County near Dogwood Festival Mall. Go to our website at https://www.wilsonautogroup.com Or call us right now at (601)914-4200 Buy HAPPY...its the Wilson Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09X53W702702
Stock: K719553AC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 159,381 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks - Grand Forks / North Dakota
LE Platinum trim, SPIRITED BRONZE exterior and Beige interior. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Running Boards. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Nissan LE Platinum with SPIRITED BRONZE exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6000 RPM*. VISIT US TODAY: In the market for a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM? Then come to Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grand Forks! Our experienced sales staff prides itself on not only offering a paramount selection of new and used cars, but a distinctive, personalized approach to service to match. And whether you're coming in from Fargo, Devils Lake or Thief River Falls MN, our new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership and service center is just a quick drive away. Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y94W902069
Stock: 4W902069DA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 151,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,200
Prestige Motors - Roanoke / Virginia
Visit Prestige Motors online at myprestigemotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-293-1252 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y24W904598
Stock: t2192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,384 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
2004 Nissan Pathfinder 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC RWD GrayMechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09X14W804693
Stock: NP5090A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 74,190 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,195
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Our 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum 4X2 featured in Polished Pewter Metallic! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 305hp and connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive can get nearly 19mpg on the open road! It comes with running boards, roof rails, alloy wheels, fog lamps, and a sunroof. Inside our LE Platinum, you'll find an AM/FM/CD/Cassette player, cruise control, climate controls, leather seating, and more! Safety in our Nissan Pathfinder includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09X24W802287
Stock: W802287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2019
- 150,774 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Our Accident Free 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum 4X4 in Platinum Pearl Metallic is a great mid-sized SUV. Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that provides 305hp while connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for solid shifts. Our Rear Wheel Drive Pathfinder offers up to 19mpg on the open road. Use the running boards and take your place behind the wheel. Our LE Platinum comes with a long list of comfort features. You will be pampered by the heated leather seats with power memory, a large sunroof, and a great Bose audio system. Our Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum has plenty of room for your family and all your gear, and offers a long list of safety features, so load everyone up and hit the open highway. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our professional and well-trained staff is ready to assist you with your automotive needs. Call us at 877-246-0606 or stop by the dealership at 3515 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI to set up a test drive! We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y74W919680
Stock: K00975A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 140,374 miles
$6,995
Bill Walsh Buick Chevrolet GMC - Ottawa / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. Recent Arrival! 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE Polished Pewter Metallic *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *2 KEYS, *ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX HISTORY, *ONE OWNER, *4X4 / ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, *16-INCH ALLOY WHEELS, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER STEERING, *AM/FM CASSETTE/CD PLAYER, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y94W918367
Stock: H40269-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 19,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,991$5,171 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4dr S 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DR2MM6HC678631
Stock: 995752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
