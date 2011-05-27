Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

4,770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Pathfinder Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  • 1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE
    used

    1997 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    200,225 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,381

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE
    used

    1999 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    236,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE
    used

    1999 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    246,901 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in White
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    192,472 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Silver
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    302,947 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,984

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE in Red
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    202,916 miles

    $3,766

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Red
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    187,585 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,550

    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Black
    used

    2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    111,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    184,333 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,496

    Details
  • 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Black
    used

    2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    190,977 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,193

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum

    159,381 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    151,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,200

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum

    193,384 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum

    74,190 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,195

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum

    150,774 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Silver
    used

    2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    140,374 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder S

    19,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,991

    $5,171 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Pathfinder searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder
Overall Consumer Rating
4.164 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (27%)
  • 4
    (58%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Nissan ruined this car with the poor frame material they used
solstice7,05/27/2011
The Pathfinder itself as a vehicle is queen of snow and off road. It always starts and runs. Never broke down on the road. However theed very poor quality material used in the frame is apparent. I paid 4600k for it with 56k miles about 4 years ago. I have spent 6k rebuilding every part of the frame you can think of to pass inspection twice now. Not sure if it will pass this year for either frame issues or steering rod issues-1996 was recalled for rusted out steering rods but not the 1995. If you can weld then its a great off road, snow vehicle, otherwise expect to pay for some type of frame rebuild. Do not expect this it be a quiet or pretty ride-its all utility.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Pathfinder
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to