  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV200
  4. Used 2017 Nissan NV200
  5. Used 2017 Nissan NV200 Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Nissan NV200 Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 NV200
5(33%)4(33%)3(34%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all NV200s for sale
List Price Range
$15,290 - $16,973
Used NV200 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Very rough ride.

jsin, 07/14/2018
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Not real fast, but accelerates fine. Great cargo room...but the seats are hard and extremely uncomfortable during extended driving . Poor build quality. Very tin-can like and the body creaks during turns. HORRIBLE suspension...train tracks will launch you out of your seat.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best in the west for hauling our gear and us!

Janet, 01/13/2018
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
4 of 10 people found this review helpful

DO your research if you are going to buy from dealers. Drive each van. We were surprised at how different the Nissan is from the Ford and the Ram even though all three are mini cargo vans. Watch Youtube to find out just how to negotiate. It's amazing how much we learned in a short period of time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Utility box

SPS, 05/25/2020
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very basic van which is expected. Very loud road noise. Nothing out there compares to a chevy and astro. Drives through anything. Dont think this would drive through a pothole. I had high Hope's. Gonna look into a truck instead. Gas mileage ain't that much better. Definitely not worth going in debt for.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all NV200s for sale

Related Used 2017 Nissan NV200 Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles