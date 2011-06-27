Used 2006 Nissan Murano SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.9/499.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track64.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3996 lbs.
Gross weight5051 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1055 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Merlot Pearl
  • Chardonnay Metallic
  • Platinum Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Sunset Red Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Cafe Latte, leather
  • Cafe Latte, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R T tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
