Used 2003 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews
Lurching/Acceleration Delay
After taking the vehicle to both the local Nissan dealership and trusted tranny guy - neither could find any problems. Yet when the car is warm and you run into stop & go traffic (I live in So. Cal.) which is a regularity,you will experience the lurch/delay. Luckily no accidents! However, putting it into park and restarting the vehicle seems to "reboot" the problem and it will be okay for a while & then resurface when you least expect it.
'03 SL AWD 142,000+ mi
I have owned this since new, went in to buy an Altima, drove out in the Murano. It has been a joy to drive. It has been a reliable vehicle for over 142,000 miles. The only major problem I've had was the transfer case went out at 138,000 ($3000 to fix, still cheaper than a new car). The one flaw I have found is the fuel filler neck rusting and pitting, causing the Check Engine light to come on, I have sanded it down applied LPS3 rust preventor on it we'll see if that lasts.
Renault is tarnishing Nissan's reliability
These Nissans in many respects are Renaults in disguise. Renault has consistently produced unreliable cars for decades and now that they own Nissan, many of Nissans products are suffering. The Nissan Murano looks nice, and has nice features, but it is a reliability disaster as with every other "Renault". They are not designed to last, but instead designed to be "profitable" to the company. I'd reccomended not buying and going for a more reliable brand.
2003 Murano SE Excellent, Comfortable and Reliable
"I bought this vehicle USED and it has turned out to be a very nice vehicle to drive, I commute 210 miles a day to work and this vehicle makes the trip with ease at 70 mph and uses just over a quarter of a tank to make the trip. Handles turns nicely, 2WD version, The Café Latte interior looks great and is very quiet and comfortable inside, but the FM radio gets bad in the mountainous regions. I had to replace the passenger side view mirror, the glass only. I had to take to the dealer because the memory needed to be flashed and I had to replace the three original catalytic converters at 210,000 miles and the Murano now has 236,000 plus miles on it and still going Strong. All in all I like my Nissan Murano very much. "
Best SUV Ever
This is a great car and is probably one of the best suvs opn the road and deserves a perfect ten.
