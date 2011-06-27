Used 2017 Nissan Maxima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Maxima Sedan
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,106*
Total Cash Price
$30,841
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,241*
Total Cash Price
$24,284
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,106*
Total Cash Price
$30,841
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,265*
Total Cash Price
$26,712
3.5 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,851*
Total Cash Price
$25,255
3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,740*
Total Cash Price
$34,240
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$59,154*
Total Cash Price
$35,697
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$605
|$2,328
|$1,144
|$1,006
|$2,018
|$7,101
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,664
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,872
|Financing
|$1,659
|$1,334
|$988
|$617
|$224
|$4,821
|Depreciation
|$6,290
|$3,289
|$2,894
|$2,564
|$2,301
|$17,339
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,797
|$10,820
|$9,072
|$8,426
|$8,990
|$51,106
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,794
|Maintenance
|$476
|$1,833
|$901
|$792
|$1,589
|$5,591
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,310
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,474
|Financing
|$1,306
|$1,050
|$778
|$486
|$176
|$3,796
|Depreciation
|$4,953
|$2,590
|$2,279
|$2,019
|$1,812
|$13,653
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,864
|$8,520
|$7,143
|$6,635
|$7,079
|$40,241
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$6,088
|Maintenance
|$605
|$2,328
|$1,144
|$1,006
|$2,018
|$7,101
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,664
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,872
|Financing
|$1,659
|$1,334
|$988
|$617
|$224
|$4,821
|Depreciation
|$6,290
|$3,289
|$2,894
|$2,564
|$2,301
|$17,339
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,797
|$10,820
|$9,072
|$8,426
|$8,990
|$51,106
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Maxima Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,273
|Maintenance
|$524
|$2,016
|$991
|$871
|$1,748
|$6,150
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,441
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,621
|Financing
|$1,437
|$1,155
|$856
|$535
|$194
|$4,176
|Depreciation
|$5,448
|$2,849
|$2,507
|$2,221
|$1,993
|$15,018
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,950
|$9,372
|$7,857
|$7,299
|$7,787
|$44,265
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Maxima Sedan 3.5 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$4,986
|Maintenance
|$495
|$1,906
|$937
|$824
|$1,653
|$5,815
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,362
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,533
|Financing
|$1,358
|$1,092
|$809
|$505
|$183
|$3,948
|Depreciation
|$5,151
|$2,694
|$2,370
|$2,100
|$1,884
|$14,199
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,299
|$8,861
|$7,429
|$6,900
|$7,362
|$41,851
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Maxima Sedan 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,351
|$1,392
|$1,433
|$6,760
|Maintenance
|$671
|$2,585
|$1,270
|$1,117
|$2,240
|$7,883
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,847
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,078
|Financing
|$1,841
|$1,481
|$1,097
|$685
|$248
|$5,352
|Depreciation
|$6,984
|$3,652
|$3,213
|$2,847
|$2,555
|$19,251
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,318
|$12,013
|$10,072
|$9,355
|$9,981
|$56,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$1,451
|$1,494
|$7,047
|Maintenance
|$700
|$2,695
|$1,324
|$1,164
|$2,336
|$8,219
|Repairs
|$356
|$517
|$603
|$707
|$825
|$3,008
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,926
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,167
|Financing
|$1,920
|$1,544
|$1,144
|$714
|$259
|$5,580
|Depreciation
|$7,281
|$3,807
|$3,350
|$2,968
|$2,664
|$20,070
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,534
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,769
|$13,064
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,970
|$12,524
|$10,500
|$9,753
|$10,406
|$59,154
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Maxima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Maxima in Virginia is:not available
