Estimated values
2000 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,340
|$2,744
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,067
|$2,424
|Average
|$1,036
|$1,521
|$1,782
|Rough
|$654
|$974
|$1,141
Estimated values
2000 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$2,124
|$2,498
|Clean
|$1,277
|$1,876
|$2,206
|Average
|$933
|$1,380
|$1,622
|Rough
|$589
|$884
|$1,039