Estimated values
2001 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,362
|$12,488
|$14,784
|Clean
|$7,455
|$11,159
|$13,203
|Average
|$5,639
|$8,501
|$10,043
|Rough
|$3,823
|$5,843
|$6,883
Estimated values
2001 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,168
|$11,723
|$13,707
|Clean
|$7,281
|$10,475
|$12,242
|Average
|$5,508
|$7,980
|$9,312
|Rough
|$3,734
|$5,485
|$6,381