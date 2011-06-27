Estimated values
2008 BMW Z4 3.0i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,630
|$11,955
|$13,941
|Clean
|$7,955
|$11,034
|$12,823
|Average
|$6,606
|$9,192
|$10,586
|Rough
|$5,256
|$7,351
|$8,349
Estimated values
2008 BMW Z4 3.0si 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,223
|$12,184
|$13,975
|Clean
|$8,502
|$11,246
|$12,854
|Average
|$7,060
|$9,369
|$10,612
|Rough
|$5,617
|$7,492
|$8,370
Estimated values
2008 BMW Z4 3.0si 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,975
|$16,615
|$19,384
|Clean
|$11,038
|$15,335
|$17,829
|Average
|$9,166
|$12,776
|$14,720
|Rough
|$7,294
|$10,216
|$11,610