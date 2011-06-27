Estimated values
1995 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,279
|$1,599
|Clean
|$606
|$1,129
|$1,412
|Average
|$440
|$828
|$1,037
|Rough
|$275
|$528
|$663
Estimated values
1995 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$1,309
|$1,599
|Clean
|$684
|$1,156
|$1,412
|Average
|$498
|$848
|$1,037
|Rough
|$311
|$541
|$663