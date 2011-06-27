Estimated values
2019 Buick Cascada Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,366
|$24,848
|$25,449
|Clean
|$23,985
|$24,451
|$25,029
|Average
|$23,222
|$23,656
|$24,189
|Rough
|$22,459
|$22,861
|$23,349
Estimated values
2019 Buick Cascada 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,969
|$23,424
|$23,990
|Clean
|$22,609
|$23,049
|$23,594
|Average
|$21,890
|$22,300
|$22,802
|Rough
|$21,170
|$21,551
|$22,011
Estimated values
2019 Buick Cascada Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,824
|$25,316
|$25,928
|Clean
|$24,436
|$24,911
|$25,500
|Average
|$23,658
|$24,101
|$24,645
|Rough
|$22,881
|$23,292
|$23,789