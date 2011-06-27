Estimated values
2015 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,861
|$15,115
|$16,352
|Clean
|$13,241
|$14,428
|$15,589
|Average
|$12,001
|$13,052
|$14,064
|Rough
|$10,761
|$11,677
|$12,539
Estimated values
2015 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,304
|$13,346
|$14,373
|Clean
|$11,753
|$12,738
|$13,703
|Average
|$10,653
|$11,524
|$12,362
|Rough
|$9,552
|$10,310
|$11,021