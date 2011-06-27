Used 2008 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun car, HORRIBLE turn ratio! Sarry , 09/28/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have always driven Honda's. Decided to turn in my Honda Civic for a 2008 Nissan Maxima. Totally FUN to drive! Blow by people while barely pushing in the accelerator! Overall a really nice car. Gas mileage not great but its a souped up V6 sports car, I expected that. The one MAJOR complaint I have is the turn ratio! I have to practically make a three-point turn to get into a parking space. Trading it in because of those two things. Can't stand it anymore. I can barely get through a coffee drive through! Put good tires on it and it's actually pretty good in the snow for a CAR. Traction control. Report Abuse

Excellent car, excellent value! bobafett14 , 09/04/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Only negative is the turning radius. 3 point turns and squeezing around tight spots (i.e. parking lots) can be tricky at times. Othewise, this is a great car at a great price. Holds up well, repairs are minimal. I went with a Nissan Maxima after years ago vowing never to buy chevy after seeing a fleet of salesman (company) cars (1/2 the sales force picked Chevy Mailbu 1/2 picked the Altima, 6 Malibus and 6 Altimas go head to head over a 3 year run). Basically the Malibu's ALL started shaking, rattling, needed "front end" work..ballbearings needed repaired, brakes/rotors...you name it...all went after about 24K to 26K..the Altimas didn't need any repairs until into thier 30K's. Report Abuse

Excellent Highway Performance R. Gray , 08/07/2016 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Smooth, powerful highway performance, but terrible in confined areas. The vehicle has the turning radius of an aircraft carrier. For congested parking lots and tight narrow spaces this is the worst vehicle I have every driven--including but not limited to a pickup truck-- and should be avoided. If you drive in the wide open spaces of the highway system, this vehicle will deliver power, comfort, and very good mileage. Mechanically, this vehicle has required only routine maintenance for 8+ years of ownership. For 9 years of ownership, this vehicle was relatively problem free. However, it started to eat fuses on the circuit that serves the sunroof and interior overhead lights--No one can determine the cause of the overload. After 9.5 years of ownership, I traded the vehicle. The electrical problems continued and became very unnerving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Won't get fooled again WhatHappened? , 10/25/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful In the first 12k miles, I've had: 3-4 service trips for check engine light before replacing faulty gas cap. service: re-glue interior upholstery near moon roof. It was suggested that the cause of it coming off may have been use. Use. Guess they never planned on people using it more than 3 times. service: re-glue cheap material around steering column which was splitting along the seam. Guess I wasn't supposed to use the steering wheel either. - worst car in snow I've ever driven - jarring ride - scraped bottom going 1 mph over a speed bump. - very quick to scratch, chip, rust. - sun visor bracket came loose when I popped it off to put visor by side. started rattling. Total # uses:2 Report Abuse