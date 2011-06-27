Used 2001 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
RELIABLE
I have 226,000 miles on my Maxima, and wouldn't hesitate to go on a road trip in it right now. The need for the catalytic converter to be replaced is about the most expensive thing I've experienced, which doesn't affect the performance of car, just satisfying emissions needs. Otherwise just a radiator, alternator, shocks/struts and starter needed replacement after 100,000 miles which is to be expected for a 13year old car. It starts and runs no problem, All my Nissan's have been good reliable vehicles.
Parting is such sweet sorrow
I finally had to let it go at 177000 miles and 14 years old. Talk about take a lickin and keep on tickin! I sure wish it hadn't become a rust bucket. She started every morning even on cold ones and that's -05 or more.
Love my 2001 Maxima GLE!
WONDERFUL car! I bought it used in July, 2003 after literally months & months of research. You may not believe me, but I now have almost 170,000 miles on it, and there is NOT EVEN ONE RATTLE while driving! Its computer chip went out at about 150,000 miles, but I found a good used one online for about $250. And that is the only time it did not fire up and go. It has been extraordinarily reliable. Had to get seat covers for the leather seats, but the Texas sun where I live eats up leather seats on any car. I replaced the driver's seat at about 140,000 miles because two of the power motors in it went out, and it was less expensive to replace the whole seat with a used one from a salvage yard than replace the motors in the original. Factory Bose stereo system w/ subwoofer still is crisp & LOUD w/ no distortion. I get 23-27 mpg depending on the amount of city/highway driving I do, and it still does not burn one drop of oil between changes. Power seats are adjustable every way imaginable, & those front seats are more comfortable than most living room furniture, no kidding. Has pass-through from truck to back seats. This is far and away the best vehicle I have ever owned, and I have been through seven other foreign & domestic cars & trucks before I was lucky enough to find this one. Test drove a Chrysler 300M right before test driving the Maxima, and the American vehicle was a joke, absolute junk, compared to this one. I remember saying to my son at the time, "This car is amazing. You just THINK what you want it to do and it does it." I honestly expect to get 250,000-300,000 miles out of it, and I highly recommend this model year and other Maxima model years without any reservations whatsoever. Just a wonderful, wonderful vehicle!
Reliable at 120,000 miles
First purchased my certified pre-owned Nissan Maxima in 2008 with 62,000 miles. I currently have over 120,000 miles on the car and is still reliable. The car is not as fun to drive as a BMW 3 series, but has been very affordable to maintain. Most of the repairs I have had done is wear and tear items. Brakes, rotors, exhaust, radiator, tires. Engine and transmission are utterly brilliant. Tip top shape and are extremely quiet. The car does have a few problems: service engine soon light has a faultily sensor, failing speed sensors cause the TCS to come on and off, and the BOSE subwoofer shorts out sometimes. Also, leather rips due to heated seats.
Love My Maxima
Bought my 2001 Nissan Maxima in Dec 2003 and it has been a great car! Love the way it handles. It's roomy and very comfortable. It now has 194k miles and still going strong. Only regular maintenance done over the 10 years I've owned the car. When I sell this one, I hope to get another Maxima.
Sponsored cars related to the Maxima
Related Used 2001 Nissan Maxima Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner