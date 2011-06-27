Used 2001 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

xrichardx , 06/14/2011

WONDERFUL car! I bought it used in July, 2003 after literally months & months of research. You may not believe me, but I now have almost 170,000 miles on it, and there is NOT EVEN ONE RATTLE while driving! Its computer chip went out at about 150,000 miles, but I found a good used one online for about $250. And that is the only time it did not fire up and go. It has been extraordinarily reliable. Had to get seat covers for the leather seats, but the Texas sun where I live eats up leather seats on any car. I replaced the driver's seat at about 140,000 miles because two of the power motors in it went out, and it was less expensive to replace the whole seat with a used one from a salvage yard than replace the motors in the original. Factory Bose stereo system w/ subwoofer still is crisp & LOUD w/ no distortion. I get 23-27 mpg depending on the amount of city/highway driving I do, and it still does not burn one drop of oil between changes. Power seats are adjustable every way imaginable, & those front seats are more comfortable than most living room furniture, no kidding. Has pass-through from truck to back seats. This is far and away the best vehicle I have ever owned, and I have been through seven other foreign & domestic cars & trucks before I was lucky enough to find this one. Test drove a Chrysler 300M right before test driving the Maxima, and the American vehicle was a joke, absolute junk, compared to this one. I remember saying to my son at the time, "This car is amazing. You just THINK what you want it to do and it does it." I honestly expect to get 250,000-300,000 miles out of it, and I highly recommend this model year and other Maxima model years without any reservations whatsoever. Just a wonderful, wonderful vehicle!