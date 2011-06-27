2019 Nissan LEAF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
LEAF Hatchback
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$35,176*
Total Cash Price
$33,631
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$35,176*
Total Cash Price
$33,631
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$27,698*
Total Cash Price
$26,481
S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$30,468*
Total Cash Price
$29,129
SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$28,806*
Total Cash Price
$27,540
SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$39,054*
Total Cash Price
$37,338
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 LEAF Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$9,525
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$9,525
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$5,461
|Maintenance
|$302
|$584
|$597
|$1,005
|$1,659
|$4,147
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,782
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,990
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,454
|$1,077
|$674
|$243
|$5,257
|Depreciation
|$7,854
|$3,726
|$3,527
|$4,138
|$3,918
|$23,162
|Fuel
|$705
|$725
|$748
|$770
|$792
|$3,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$3,945
|$7,596
|$7,228
|$8,096
|$8,312
|$35,176
2019 LEAF Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$9,525
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$9,525
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,168
|$5,461
|Maintenance
|$302
|$584
|$597
|$1,005
|$1,659
|$4,147
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,782
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,990
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,454
|$1,077
|$674
|$243
|$5,257
|Depreciation
|$7,854
|$3,726
|$3,527
|$4,138
|$3,918
|$23,162
|Fuel
|$705
|$725
|$748
|$770
|$792
|$3,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$3,945
|$7,596
|$7,228
|$8,096
|$8,312
|$35,176
2019 LEAF Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$7,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$7,500
|Insurance
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$238
|$460
|$470
|$791
|$1,306
|$3,265
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,403
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,567
|Financing
|$1,424
|$1,145
|$848
|$531
|$191
|$4,139
|Depreciation
|$6,184
|$2,934
|$2,777
|$3,258
|$3,085
|$18,238
|Fuel
|$555
|$571
|$589
|$606
|$624
|$2,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$3,106
|$5,981
|$5,691
|$6,375
|$6,545
|$27,698
2019 LEAF Hatchback S PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$8,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$8,250
|Insurance
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$1,012
|$4,730
|Maintenance
|$262
|$506
|$517
|$870
|$1,437
|$3,592
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,543
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,724
|Financing
|$1,566
|$1,260
|$933
|$584
|$210
|$4,553
|Depreciation
|$6,802
|$3,227
|$3,055
|$3,584
|$3,394
|$20,062
|Fuel
|$611
|$628
|$648
|$667
|$686
|$3,240
|True Cost to Own®
|$3,417
|$6,579
|$6,260
|$7,013
|$7,200
|$30,468
2019 LEAF Hatchback SV PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$7,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$7,800
|Insurance
|$834
|$863
|$893
|$925
|$957
|$4,472
|Maintenance
|$248
|$478
|$489
|$823
|$1,358
|$3,396
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,630
|Financing
|$1,481
|$1,191
|$882
|$552
|$199
|$4,305
|Depreciation
|$6,431
|$3,051
|$2,888
|$3,388
|$3,208
|$18,968
|Fuel
|$577
|$594
|$613
|$630
|$649
|$3,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$3,230
|$6,220
|$5,919
|$6,630
|$6,807
|$28,806
2019 LEAF Hatchback SL PLUS 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$10,575
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$10,575
|Insurance
|$1,131
|$1,170
|$1,211
|$1,253
|$1,297
|$6,063
|Maintenance
|$336
|$649
|$663
|$1,115
|$1,841
|$4,604
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,978
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,209
|Financing
|$2,008
|$1,614
|$1,196
|$749
|$269
|$5,836
|Depreciation
|$8,719
|$4,137
|$3,916
|$4,594
|$4,350
|$25,716
|Fuel
|$783
|$805
|$830
|$854
|$880
|$4,152
|True Cost to Own®
|$4,379
|$8,433
|$8,024
|$8,989
|$9,228
|$39,054
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan LEAF in Virginia is:not available
