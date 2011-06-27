Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,993
|$2,682
|$3,015
|Clean
|$1,778
|$2,393
|$2,698
|Average
|$1,348
|$1,814
|$2,065
|Rough
|$918
|$1,236
|$1,433
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,571
|$1,990
|$2,189
|Clean
|$1,401
|$1,776
|$1,959
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,346
|$1,500
|Rough
|$723
|$917
|$1,040
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,043
|$2,366
|Clean
|$1,240
|$1,822
|$2,118
|Average
|$940
|$1,382
|$1,621
|Rough
|$640
|$941
|$1,124
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,642
|$2,015
|$2,188
|Clean
|$1,465
|$1,797
|$1,958
|Average
|$1,111
|$1,363
|$1,499
|Rough
|$756
|$928
|$1,040
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,327
|$2,599
|$2,711
|Clean
|$2,076
|$2,318
|$2,427
|Average
|$1,573
|$1,758
|$1,858
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,198
|$1,288
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,983
|$2,668
|$3,000
|Clean
|$1,769
|$2,380
|$2,685
|Average
|$1,341
|$1,805
|$2,055
|Rough
|$913
|$1,229
|$1,425
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,048
|$2,352
|Clean
|$1,275
|$1,827
|$2,105
|Average
|$967
|$1,385
|$1,611
|Rough
|$658
|$944
|$1,118
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,372
|$2,646
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,116
|$2,368
|Average
|$1,221
|$1,605
|$1,812
|Rough
|$831
|$1,093
|$1,257
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,208
|$2,475
|Clean
|$1,477
|$1,970
|$2,215
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,494
|$1,696
|Rough
|$762
|$1,018
|$1,176
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,745
|$2,404
|$2,725
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,145
|$2,439
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,626
|$1,867
|Rough
|$803
|$1,108
|$1,295
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,550
|$2,255
|$2,604
|Clean
|$1,383
|$2,012
|$2,331
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,526
|$1,784
|Rough
|$714
|$1,039
|$1,237
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,782
|$3,340
|Clean
|$1,489
|$2,482
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,882
|$2,288
|Rough
|$769
|$1,282
|$1,587
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$2,108
|$2,503
|Clean
|$1,175
|$1,881
|$2,240
|Average
|$891
|$1,426
|$1,715
|Rough
|$606
|$972
|$1,189
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,480
|$2,079
|$2,371
|Clean
|$1,320
|$1,854
|$2,122
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,406
|$1,624
|Rough
|$681
|$958
|$1,127