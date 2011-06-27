  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Appraisal value

1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,993$2,682$3,015
Clean$1,778$2,393$2,698
Average$1,348$1,814$2,065
Rough$918$1,236$1,433
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,571$1,990$2,189
Clean$1,401$1,776$1,959
Average$1,062$1,346$1,500
Rough$723$917$1,040
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,043$2,366
Clean$1,240$1,822$2,118
Average$940$1,382$1,621
Rough$640$941$1,124
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,642$2,015$2,188
Clean$1,465$1,797$1,958
Average$1,111$1,363$1,499
Rough$756$928$1,040
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,327$2,599$2,711
Clean$2,076$2,318$2,427
Average$1,573$1,758$1,858
Rough$1,071$1,198$1,288
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,983$2,668$3,000
Clean$1,769$2,380$2,685
Average$1,341$1,805$2,055
Rough$913$1,229$1,425
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,048$2,352
Clean$1,275$1,827$2,105
Average$967$1,385$1,611
Rough$658$944$1,118
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,805$2,372$2,646
Clean$1,610$2,116$2,368
Average$1,221$1,605$1,812
Rough$831$1,093$1,257
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,655$2,208$2,475
Clean$1,477$1,970$2,215
Average$1,119$1,494$1,696
Rough$762$1,018$1,176
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,745$2,404$2,725
Clean$1,557$2,145$2,439
Average$1,180$1,626$1,867
Rough$803$1,108$1,295
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,550$2,255$2,604
Clean$1,383$2,012$2,331
Average$1,048$1,526$1,784
Rough$714$1,039$1,237
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,669$2,782$3,340
Clean$1,489$2,482$2,989
Average$1,129$1,882$2,288
Rough$769$1,282$1,587
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,317$2,108$2,503
Clean$1,175$1,881$2,240
Average$891$1,426$1,715
Rough$606$972$1,189
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,480$2,079$2,371
Clean$1,320$1,854$2,122
Average$1,001$1,406$1,624
Rough$681$958$1,127
Sell my 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,797 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,797 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,465 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,797 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series ranges from $756 to $2,188, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.