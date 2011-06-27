Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Blazer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$736
|$1,209
|$1,463
|Clean
|$659
|$1,081
|$1,309
|Average
|$503
|$825
|$999
|Rough
|$347
|$570
|$690
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,168
|$1,463
|Clean
|$557
|$1,045
|$1,309
|Average
|$426
|$798
|$999
|Rough
|$294
|$551
|$690
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Blazer Silverado 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$544
|$1,141
|$1,463
|Clean
|$486
|$1,021
|$1,309
|Average
|$371
|$780
|$999
|Rough
|$257
|$538
|$690