Used 2017 Nissan LEAF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LEAF Hatchback
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$25,271*
Total Cash Price
$13,674
S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$32,094*
Total Cash Price
$17,366
SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$32,094*
Total Cash Price
$17,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 LEAF Hatchback SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,258
|Maintenance
|$302
|$1,679
|$680
|$557
|$1,073
|$4,291
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$759
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$923
|Financing
|$735
|$592
|$438
|$273
|$100
|$2,138
|Depreciation
|$3,465
|$1,549
|$1,363
|$1,208
|$1,085
|$8,670
|Fuel
|$555
|$571
|$589
|$606
|$624
|$2,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,860
|$5,610
|$4,372
|$4,042
|$4,387
|$25,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 LEAF Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$384
|$2,132
|$864
|$707
|$1,363
|$5,450
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$964
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,172
|Financing
|$933
|$752
|$556
|$347
|$127
|$2,715
|Depreciation
|$4,401
|$1,967
|$1,731
|$1,534
|$1,378
|$11,011
|Fuel
|$705
|$725
|$748
|$770
|$792
|$3,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,712
|$7,125
|$5,552
|$5,133
|$5,571
|$32,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 LEAF Hatchback SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$384
|$2,132
|$864
|$707
|$1,363
|$5,450
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$964
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,172
|Financing
|$933
|$752
|$556
|$347
|$127
|$2,715
|Depreciation
|$4,401
|$1,967
|$1,731
|$1,534
|$1,378
|$11,011
|Fuel
|$705
|$725
|$748
|$770
|$792
|$3,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,712
|$7,125
|$5,552
|$5,133
|$5,571
|$32,094
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 LEAF
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan LEAF in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 Nissan LEAF info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019