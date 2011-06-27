  1. Home
2022 Nissan Kicks Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Kicks
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,700
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33 mpg
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG33 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/36 mpg
Fuel tank capacity10.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/388.8 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower122 hp @ 6,300 rpm
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity974 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Exterior Ground Lighting +$275
Interior Electronics Package +$575
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Center Armrest w/Storage +$320
Door Sill Plates +$110
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Cargo Mat +$225
Rockford Fosgate Audio +$665
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room40.4 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Roof Spoiler +$445
Splash Guards +$205
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Angle of departure28.7 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,686 lbs.
EPA interior volume118.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,660 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height63.3 in.
Length169.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload974 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors69.3 in.
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fresh Powder
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Electric Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Other models