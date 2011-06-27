Used 2015 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews
Consider something else
I,m pushing 60 yrs old and am a mild driver----12,500 miles- right rear main seal failed, rotor, pads, caliper and seal all had to be replaced. 22,500 miles- check engine light on. Emissions system failed, canister, vent valve, filler pipe and bolt all need to be replaced. All of the above was covered under warranty but what happens at 36,000 miles ? you pay. Too much risk to keep this vehicle past the warranty period. Probably be my last Nissan, Too bad because it could be a good old school truck. UPDATE--5/31/18--35,500 miles--rear backup sonar failed. My final rating on this vehicle before I trade it in, WAY TOO MANY PROBLEMS !
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great little Truck!
I think this is a great truck. It is a great value compared to the Tacoma and the Colorado which is overpriced in my opinion. There are not many small trucks to choose from anymore. I get an average of 16 mpg city and 19 hwy. if you are looking for gas mileage, this is not the vehicle for you. It is a very solid and strong feeling truck and you sit up higher than you would think. The front seats are very comfortable, I would not want to sit in the back of the extended cab (king cab) with the seats that flip down. Its great for 2 people but if you have kids I would go for a crew cab. I feel like I am in a full sized truck. I paid around $35k when everything was said and done and that includes a 100k warranty and all taxes. I like the way it looks and I think the interior is nice, my only complaint is no auto headlights! what is up with that? I have to remember to turn on my lights which I haven't had to do in years. otherwise it has everything one would need. Navigation, back up camera, Bluetooth, heated seats, that's all I could ask for. I would highly recommend. I Would like to add, my husband is 6'3 and 220 and he is very comfortable in this truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
shopped for a 2018 bought a 2015
I ended up with a 2015 with 45000 miles on it. Not many bells or whistles but i only wanted a work truck. Price difference between 2018 and this 2015 was almost $9000.00 the main reason i went this way. So far looks like it will be a good truck for what i want gas mileage seems on the low side for a 4 cylinder other than that pretty much what i expected for the price. Time will tell .
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice, Real Nice
Had my 1993 Nissan last me for 22 years & it was the most reliable truck I ever owned. That is why I purchased this one because it is very close to my old one. Base S model, 4 cylinder , 5 speed manual, with typical upgrades of ABS, speed control, CD player, etc.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
good for just getting around town....
trying to use the 1/2 doors can be a challenge in parking lots where room may be a bit tight. it has zero acceleration (a prius beat me from light to light last week). i got stuck on flat ground in "wet" grass and had to be pushed off of it. it barely could handle a trailer that is 18"x4'x8' with firewood. i made the error ONCE of loading the small truck bed in addition to the trailer. i had to leave the trailer and come back for it later. climate control is as basic as it can get. dash vents, floor vents, defrost or 50/50 floor & dash vents, done. the interior feels very cheap and comes apart easily. i closed the drivers door one day (owners manual, two markers, dozen 60p nails, roll or survey tape), the weight pulled the door panel from the door. i drive appx 300 miles (290 highway) a week, it takes every bit of 20 gallons for that (appx 15mpg). 100,000 mile update : the heater core has drenched the entire passenger side with antifreeze. still trying to remove the smell (3rd cleaning so far). three estimates to actually fix this have ranged from a paltry $1280, to $1500. they have to remove the entire dash and pretty much all the components of it. the bypass "fix" was only $75 (but no heat or defrost now). transmission will drop two gears when trying to accelerate on the highway (6,000 rpm) just to keep up with traffic. If i could realistically afford to ditch this piece of crap, i would in a heart beat. it's useless to tow anything over 500 pounds. there is some good however.... you can change your own oil, and the tail gate works well. battery post eroded and it is a proprietary item only avail from nissan, so bring your wallet (set me back $30 because of that special design). no, i do not suggest this unless you are a 1st time driver lack of power won't get you in trouble, only fits one other person and two book bags. can NOT off road by any definition (even open fields would be a risk). the half doors are awkward but kinda work for putting work stuff back there (people do not fit).
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2015 Nissan Frontier King Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner