Used 2015 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

Consider something else Buzzy , 05/31/2017 SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I,m pushing 60 yrs old and am a mild driver----12,500 miles- right rear main seal failed, rotor, pads, caliper and seal all had to be replaced. 22,500 miles- check engine light on. Emissions system failed, canister, vent valve, filler pipe and bolt all need to be replaced. All of the above was covered under warranty but what happens at 36,000 miles ? you pay. Too much risk to keep this vehicle past the warranty period. Probably be my last Nissan, Too bad because it could be a good old school truck. UPDATE--5/31/18--35,500 miles--rear backup sonar failed. My final rating on this vehicle before I trade it in, WAY TOO MANY PROBLEMS ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little Truck! Nicole , 04/21/2017 PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I think this is a great truck. It is a great value compared to the Tacoma and the Colorado which is overpriced in my opinion. There are not many small trucks to choose from anymore. I get an average of 16 mpg city and 19 hwy. if you are looking for gas mileage, this is not the vehicle for you. It is a very solid and strong feeling truck and you sit up higher than you would think. The front seats are very comfortable, I would not want to sit in the back of the extended cab (king cab) with the seats that flip down. Its great for 2 people but if you have kids I would go for a crew cab. I feel like I am in a full sized truck. I paid around $35k when everything was said and done and that includes a 100k warranty and all taxes. I like the way it looks and I think the interior is nice, my only complaint is no auto headlights! what is up with that? I have to remember to turn on my lights which I haven't had to do in years. otherwise it has everything one would need. Navigation, back up camera, Bluetooth, heated seats, that's all I could ask for. I would highly recommend. I Would like to add, my husband is 6'3 and 220 and he is very comfortable in this truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

shopped for a 2018 bought a 2015 robert , 01/21/2018 S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 11 people found this review helpful I ended up with a 2015 with 45000 miles on it. Not many bells or whistles but i only wanted a work truck. Price difference between 2018 and this 2015 was almost $9000.00 the main reason i went this way. So far looks like it will be a good truck for what i want gas mileage seems on the low side for a 4 cylinder other than that pretty much what i expected for the price. Time will tell . Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice, Real Nice Greg Gaude , 08/02/2016 S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Had my 1993 Nissan last me for 22 years & it was the most reliable truck I ever owned. That is why I purchased this one because it is very close to my old one. Base S model, 4 cylinder , 5 speed manual, with typical upgrades of ABS, speed control, CD player, etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse