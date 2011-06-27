Used 2010 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

Very Nice 4 cylnder Midsize Truck! Jesse , 12/29/2009 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is 3rd Nissan Truck and it's an improvement! My first truck that I buy w/ an automatic transmission. Pluses: Mid-size truck feel, handsome exterior, smooth shifting automatic transmission, big cargo bed, firmer truck ride, lot's of interior storage, durable cloth seats, power package/keyless entry, back doors that swing open to allow the the occasional passengers. Folding side mirrors, side airbags, anti-lock brakes, and bigger fuel tank. Lots more cargo room than my last Frontier! Reputation for reliability and better resale value than most domestic trucks. Today's vehicles have lots of interior plastics, and Nissan uses quality plastics. Report Abuse

GREAT TRUCK!! Eagleuno , 11/30/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my second Frontier. I have owned Toyota, Mazda and Nissan trucks in the past. This is a much bigger vehicle. I am getting 24.9mpg with a range of 420 miles! Very solid feel. I got the SE with a manual and the power package. (This was a HARD to find combination!) The throttle by wire takes a little getting used to but it works great. The turning radius is about 4' larger than the pre- 2005 models but again, this is not a small truck. It feels more like an Ford F150 but it gets almost 25mpg. And that is mostly city driving to boot. The manual transmission works great and really lets you maximize the mpg. I wouldn't get a 4 cyl with an automatic transmission.

Forget Toyota, get a Frontier! johnnycorn , 03/12/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This was the my first ever Nissan. I looked at Toyota, Ford, Suzuki, and Dodge. The dealer became the difference. I had a great experience. Having said that, I love my truck. I have the 4 banger with a 5 speed auto. The millage I get so far is better then the EPA at 19 city and 23 highway. It handles well but takes U turns wide. The auto has a hard time picking a gear in mountain driving. San Jose rains a lot and it handles very well in wet and windy conditions. I love everything about this truck! I would stongly recommend it and honestly after looking at the Toyota, I see little reason to buy one when the Frontier is a better truck in my opinion. Also check out the Suzuki Equator.

One Sweet Truck David Lee , 02/21/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this truck just before Christmas 2009. I tell you what a fun truck to drive , a very very peppy 4cyl with a smooth shifting Auto Trans. This truck really moves, handles well, and is very very quiet! Had a 2000 Frontier but this one is a far cry better !!! I would recommend the 4cyl Auto to anyone if you just need a truck to drive and not pulling anything. Plenty of ZIP getting on the Highway. Love the ride also the 16" tires and wheels are a nice addition. Overall as you can tell i am very impressed with this truck, the more i drive it the more i like it !!! And it is a very nice looking truck at that ! Traded a Honda CRV for this and have not looked back since !!! Way to go NISSAN