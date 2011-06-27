Estimated values
2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$3,100
|$3,649
|Clean
|$1,842
|$2,760
|$3,252
|Average
|$1,379
|$2,080
|$2,458
|Rough
|$916
|$1,400
|$1,663
Estimated values
2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,905
|$2,988
|$3,567
|Clean
|$1,692
|$2,660
|$3,179
|Average
|$1,267
|$2,005
|$2,402
|Rough
|$842
|$1,349
|$1,626
Estimated values
2003 Ford Crown Victoria NGV 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,223
|$3,333
|$3,925
|Clean
|$1,975
|$2,967
|$3,498
|Average
|$1,479
|$2,236
|$2,644
|Rough
|$983
|$1,505
|$1,789
Estimated values
2003 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,752
|$2,559
|$2,992
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,278
|$2,666
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,717
|$2,015
|Rough
|$775
|$1,155
|$1,364