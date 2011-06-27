Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum SE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,777
|$2,587
|$3,036
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,347
|$2,752
|Average
|$1,274
|$1,866
|$2,185
|Rough
|$938
|$1,385
|$1,617
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum SXT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,819
|$2,597
|$3,031
|Clean
|$1,647
|$2,356
|$2,747
|Average
|$1,303
|$1,873
|$2,180
|Rough
|$960
|$1,390
|$1,614
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 4dr Wagon (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,574
|$13,174
|$15,716
|Clean
|$7,764
|$11,949
|$14,246
|Average
|$6,145
|$9,499
|$11,307
|Rough
|$4,525
|$7,050
|$8,367
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,842
|$4,546
|$5,486
|Clean
|$2,574
|$4,123
|$4,973
|Average
|$2,037
|$3,278
|$3,947
|Rough
|$1,500
|$2,433
|$2,921
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,946
|$4,365
|$5,152
|Clean
|$2,668
|$3,959
|$4,670
|Average
|$2,111
|$3,147
|$3,706
|Rough
|$1,555
|$2,336
|$2,743