Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum SE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,777$2,587$3,036
Clean$1,610$2,347$2,752
Average$1,274$1,866$2,185
Rough$938$1,385$1,617
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum SXT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,819$2,597$3,031
Clean$1,647$2,356$2,747
Average$1,303$1,873$2,180
Rough$960$1,390$1,614
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 4dr Wagon (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,574$13,174$15,716
Clean$7,764$11,949$14,246
Average$6,145$9,499$11,307
Rough$4,525$7,050$8,367
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,842$4,546$5,486
Clean$2,574$4,123$4,973
Average$2,037$3,278$3,947
Rough$1,500$2,433$2,921
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Magnum RT 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,946$4,365$5,152
Clean$2,668$3,959$4,670
Average$2,111$3,147$3,706
Rough$1,555$2,336$2,743
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Dodge Magnum on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Magnum with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,610 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,347 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Dodge Magnum. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Dodge Magnum and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Dodge Magnum ranges from $938 to $3,036, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Dodge Magnum is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.