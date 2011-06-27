  1. Home
Used 2003 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

4.6
39 reviews
Great little truck in general

beast10r, 10/08/2014
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

When I was looking for a truck I needed something that I could get into relatively cheap that I could haul my motorcycle around with, and last a long time. After doing lots of research I decided on the Frontier. I bought the truck with 75k on it 2 years ago, and it currently has just under 100k. The previous owner took good care of it and gave me a bunch of maintenance receipts and so far it's been trouble free except for a bad knock sensor, but that doesn't really effect anything. That said, it's not very powerful and it drinks gas like a V8. It should have had a 6 speed but with this truck you trade power and efficiency for reliability. If your Ok with that, then it's great.

Too many issues

sourkrautgreg, 05/18/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

My previous truck was a 95 Nissan Hardbody XE V6 ext Cab. I traded it in on my current truck and only had to replace the fan belt when it broke at about 100k. Loved that Truck. I have had numerous issues with this one however. I have had to replace the clutch and the AC compressor at 62k. The speed sensor had been on its way out since before then, and finally quit outright at about 85k. Now at 95k and need to replace AC comp again. Nissan dealer installed it.

Great Light Duty Pickup

yader84, 08/06/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I test drove all the light duty trucks before I bought this in 2007. Tacoma was small, lower to the ground, and more bouncy. Mazda felt loose, Ranger couldn't touch the interior space. The Nissan is stable, feels larger than others, has great towing capacity (3000#), and I get 27 mpg. For the size, it has power you wouldn't expect. Best of all, it has had no major problems, and that's at 175,000 miles.

Great truck

Darrell Smith, 11/06/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had this truck now for over a year. And with 90,000 on the odom. Ive given it 1 full engine and tranny tune- up. It cruises on the hiway at 2500 rpm's doing 70 mph. And Idle's Smooth as glass. I give it 4 out of 5 Starz

are ya kidding

redhot, 08/17/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just bought a new tundra, (let my wife take it over). Took over her frontier for work. It's a tuff little truck that can take a beating and gets great gas mileage. 4 cyl bear basics does the job, been getting 24 mpg driving across New Orleans. Pot holes, railroad tracks, ya name it, handles it all. Be my work horse till she wears out, gets wrecked, flooded or stolen. 29k on it.

