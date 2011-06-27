Used 1998 Nissan Frontier Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Everything I needed! Tortuga , 06/23/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Frontier in 2004 when I was 18. Been driving it almost daily ever since. I've done trips of well over 400 miles as well as put it through some rigorous Off-Road and Mud trails. The truck has gone everywhere I've pointed it. Ran into a few trees and rocks while wheeling, body damage was fixed with a little hammer work. I was rear ended in it, with barely a dent to the rear bumper (the plastic step came loose.) The little toyota pickup that hit me, was destroyed. Power is perfectly fine, It's a pickup not a race car. I'm running 31 in. tires (compared to the stock size of about 17 in.) and it runs perfectly fine, with no life required. In all, great truck! Report Abuse

Basic Dependable Truck jctiger , 10/17/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was my first vehicle. I bought it with 104,000 miles and drove it for 5 years. After 150,000 it was still kicking with no problems until someone hit it parked at a football game. I would buy this truck again any day. The only problem that I ever had with it was when the alternator went out after 130,000 miles.

Would I Buy It Again? 49er , 04/30/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My 1998 Frontier has been a very reliable truck considering that the nearest Nissan dealer is 87 miles away and that I have never had to tow it in! The Nissan pastic decal on the tailgate has refused to stay on after two trys at dealership gluing. I finally had them take it off and buff the paint under it (at my expense!). The radio light is starting to go on and off. I have yet to take it off- road, but it's nice to know the four- wheel is there, especially in Montana! Make sure that you have a person in the know wire yours for a trailer! I feel that I got my money's worth. Not real great gas mileage - but better than a V-8.

Greatness! white_nissan , 06/03/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this for my first vehicle. At first I didn't know much about the Nissan name. I thought it was a cheap Toyota knockoff but I bought it because it looked good and was cheap. I have buried it up over the hood in mud, wrecked it, and constantly go off-road in it and it is still running strong. I gas it until the rev-limiter kicks in all the time. This truck is great! I have literally put this truck through things where my buddies have blown their trucks up and mine is still strong. It's not real fast but it handles terrific. It will also surprise you on the power/torque. This is an all around great truck I usually get about 20 mpg but could get more. With 140,000 miles on it, it's great