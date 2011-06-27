2019 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car except.......
I very much like most aspects of the 2019 Altima SV. It's quick, has a lot of technology, very nice styling, and is mostly comfortable. What I don't like is that the ride is very stiff. On asphalt, it floats down the road like the best of them. On rougher surfaces such as poured concrete and older roads, you really feel each bump. When hitting a pothole, of which there are many in the NY/NJ region, there hardly seems to be any absorption of the impact. At first, I thought it may be the tires, but the Continentals that are standard equipment, are supposed to be an absorbent tire. The car is quiet. Engine noise is minimal, even when accelerating hard. Steering is a little bit on the light side. Would like some more road feedback, but it's easy to drive. Cornering is very precise. I like the Pro Pilot Assist feature, especially in stop and go traffic on the highway. It eliminates (or reduces) the possibility of rear-ending the car in front by accident. It also helps keep the car centered in it's lane. Those are great features, especially when feeling fatigued. Overall, I like the car. I like that I don't yet see hundreds more on the roads yet. I wish though that Nissan would find a way to soften and smoothen the ride. Maybe with enough consumer feedback, they will. By the way, this is my fourth Altima. It's definetly a step up from the 2015 I was driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I LOVE my Altima!!
I have had a Dodge Durango that I really liked and just sold my 2009 Rogue that I absolutely loved but NOTHING tops this Altima. It is so luxurious on the inside and literally drives like a sports car. I really love the way the steering wheel feels like a sports car. The car is extremely tight and drives like a charm. I really love this car and would recommend it over and over again!
Better than Accord or Camry at a cheaper price!!
After my wife totaled our 2017 Hyundai Sonata we spent more than a month looking for a replacement. We drove the Camry (both hybrid and non-hybrid), Accord (hybrid, 1.5t, and 2.0t), Sonata (hybrid and non hybrid), Optima, Legacy, Clarity, and Insight before driving the Altima. When it came right down to it, we found the Altima to be better in all areas, especially simplicity. That may sound strange but most of the cars rely too much on touch screen and menus that take too much attention away from driving. The people who complain about the CVT transmission may no realize that the Accord has already switched to CVT and the 2020 Camry is also slated to be CVT. I have owned several CVT cars and while it does take some getting used to but it operates just fine! The 19" wheels on the Platinum trim we got make handling and traction great and we are thoroughly happy with the car!! We worked 3 dealerships against each other and ended up getting the car for $10,000 off dealer sticker including a lifetime power train warranty.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'm in love
Super smooth and comfortable ride. Great acceleration, awesome stero and over the top tech for safety and convenience
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bang for your buck?
Since purchase on October 31st 2018 -car has been in shop for the same issue several times. When riding over bumps there is a loud banging noise coming from rear underneath of car. Rear passengers really feel the bang. A Nissan representative went out to dealership to investigate and report back to his team. Issue cannot be resolved. Car was dismantled and put back together piece by piece and tested each time and still bangs. Sent letter to Nisssn to offer one more chance to fix before filing lemon law.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Altima
Related 2019 Nissan Altima Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020