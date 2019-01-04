  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(60)
2019 Nissan Altima Sedan

What’s new

  • The Altima is fully redesigned for 2019
  • Offers all-wheel drive for the first time
  • Chassis and steering refinements enliven handling
  • Part of the sixth Altima generation introduced for this year

Pros & Cons

  • New engine promises both power and efficiency
  • Seats are among the most comfortable of any midsize sedan
  • Offers full suite of semi-automated driving features
  • All-wheel drive only available with less powerful engine
  • Nice, if bland, interior design
2019 Nissan Altima Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which Altima does Edmunds recommend?

We haven't driven the new Altima with its standard 2.5-liter engine yet, but we can recommend the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. It's quick and responsive, and it infuses the Altima with impressive performance. Unfortunately, this engine is limited to the SR and Platinum trims, which may be too little or too much for many buyers. If you want a good middle ground, the SV hits the sweet spot. It doesn't offer the turbo engine, but it's loaded with most of the features you'll want every day, including the full complement of Nissan's driver aids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The Nissan Altima is one of those competent and capable family sedans that has nonetheless lived in the shadows of the big sellers from Honda and Toyota. Whether loaded with more standard features than the others or given brawny V6 power, the Altima could never quite outrun its also-ran status. The new 2019 Nissan Altima may change all that.

The redesigned Altima makes some bold changes for its sixth generation, including two new engines, sophisticated driver aids and, for the first time, all-wheel-drive availability. The exterior design isn't a wholesale departure from the previous model, but the grille is larger, the lines and dimensions tighter all around, and whether or not you find it attractive, there's no denying that the new Altima has personality.

The new Altima continues with a base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Although the same size as the outgoing engine, Nissan says the new engine's internals and tolerances are a significant upgrade. Gone is the earlier Altima's beloved V6 engine, and in its place a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

This innovative engine, which is also used in the Infiniti QX50 SUV, can change its compression ratio in real time, enabling it to offer the fuel efficiency of a four-cylinder or the power of a V6, depending on conditions and driver demand. The new turbo engine makes less horsepower than the old V6, but more useful low-end torque. With 248 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 29 mpg combined, it looks to be the more desirable engine this year. The Altima offers all-wheel drive for the first time this year, too.

All of these factors, combined with innovative tech (including the latest in driver assist features) and a roomy, comfortable cabin, bring the Altima out of the long shadows of its rivals.

2019 Nissan Altima models

The 2019 Nissan Altima is a five-passenger midsize sedan available in five trim levels: S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum. The S base trim is indeed pretty basic, but offers nice surprises for the money. The SV adds more creature comforts, including a full suite of active driver aids, and the SL takes it further with features such as leather seats and navigation. The fully loaded Platinum adds a few final flourishes. The SR is the Altima's sporty variant. It comes equipped similar to the S, but adds more performance-oriented features.

The Altima's standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (188 horsepower, 180 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

An optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 hp, 280 lb-ft) is available for SR and Platinum trims only. It's also paired with CVT, but it's limited to front-wheel drive.

Standard features on the S include 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, push-button ignition, remote engine start, a rearview camera and forward collision warning.

Interior highlights include cloth upholstery, a power-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, satellite radio, four USB ports (two front, two rear) and a six-speaker audio system.

The SR builds on the S features with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, transmission paddle shifters, LED headlights, daytime running lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and unique styling elements that include a rear spoiler, a dark chrome grille and carbon-fiber interior trim. The SR also includes blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

The  SV blends features from the S and SR (minus the SR's sportier elements, primarily suspension and styling) and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, LED foglights, automatic high beams, heated front seats/side mirrors/steering wheel, and remote engine/climate control start. Additional driver aids include lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, rear automatic braking (which can apply emergency braking while in reverse), along with the ProPilot Assist features that include self-steering and stop-and-go adaptive cruise control.

Moving up to the SL brings leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a navigation system, NissanConnect app services and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

Finally, the Platinum adds 19-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera and ambient cabin lighting.

The only optional package is the Premium package for the SR trim, which includes a sunroof, heated side mirrors and heated front seats. Stand-alone options include 17-inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the Nissan Altima Platinum (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | CVT | FWD).

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

It's not a sport sedan, but the Altima still has moves. The turbo engine delivers proper punch, especially from low speeds, and steering feel is vastly improved over the previous generation. Get the SR trim for sharpest handling, if that's your priority, but even the standard-issue suspension is good enough for moderately quick carving.

Comfort

Nissan's Zero Gravity seats are built from NASA-derived technology, with shape, support and cushioning that make them among the most comfortable buckets around. A compliant, well-damped suspension smooths out rough roads, while a modest amount of wind noise creeps into the cabin.

Interior

A slimmer, more modern instrument panel anchors the new Altima's interior design and emphasizes the cabin's roomy, airy feeling. It's a bit bland, without much visual interest, but it's nonetheless uncluttered and functional. The wide door openings make for easy entry and exit, and there's plenty of rear seat head and legroom.

Utility

At 15.4 cubic feet, the Altima's trunk space rates about average among midsize sedans, but a low liftover height and 60/40 split-folding rear seat bolster the cargo space's usefulness. There are more than a handful of nooks for small items, so it's easy to find room for wallets, keys and oversized phones.

Technology

Even in base trim, the Altima packs a useful tech punch, with standard Bluetooth, iPhone/Android compatibility and an 8-inch touchscreen interface. The full complement of ProPilot driver aids starts on the midlevel SV trim, so no need to pay a premium for safety. Opting for the SL trim brings navigation and a premium Bose sound system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Altima.

5 star reviews: 52%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 15%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 12%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 60 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • sound system
  • ride quality
  • spaciousness
  • wheels & tires
  • safety
  • climate control
  • steering wheel
  • off-roading
  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • seats
  • road noise
  • doors
  • technology
  • value
  • dashboard
  • transmission
  • electrical system
  • lights
  • visibility
  • cup holders
  • handling & steering
  • infotainment system
  • warranty
  • acceleration
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Great car except.......
Norman Meyerowitz,
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

I very much like most aspects of the 2019 Altima SV. It's quick, has a lot of technology, very nice styling, and is mostly comfortable. What I don't like is that the ride is very stiff. On asphalt, it floats down the road like the best of them. On rougher surfaces such as poured concrete and older roads, you really feel each bump. When hitting a pothole, of which there are many in the NY/NJ region, there hardly seems to be any absorption of the impact. At first, I thought it may be the tires, but the Continentals that are standard equipment, are supposed to be an absorbent tire. The car is quiet. Engine noise is minimal, even when accelerating hard. Steering is a little bit on the light side. Would like some more road feedback, but it's easy to drive. Cornering is very precise. I like the Pro Pilot Assist feature, especially in stop and go traffic on the highway. It eliminates (or reduces) the possibility of rear-ending the car in front by accident. It also helps keep the car centered in it's lane. Those are great features, especially when feeling fatigued. Overall, I like the car. I like that I don't yet see hundreds more on the roads yet. I wish though that Nissan would find a way to soften and smoothen the ride. Maybe with enough consumer feedback, they will. By the way, this is my fourth Altima. It's definetly a step up from the 2015 I was driving.

5 out of 5 stars, I LOVE my Altima!!
Lisa,
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

I have had a Dodge Durango that I really liked and just sold my 2009 Rogue that I absolutely loved but NOTHING tops this Altima. It is so luxurious on the inside and literally drives like a sports car. I really love the way the steering wheel feels like a sports car. The car is extremely tight and drives like a charm. I really love this car and would recommend it over and over again!

5 out of 5 stars, Better than Accord or Camry at a cheaper price!!
Jason,
2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

After my wife totaled our 2017 Hyundai Sonata we spent more than a month looking for a replacement. We drove the Camry (both hybrid and non-hybrid), Accord (hybrid, 1.5t, and 2.0t), Sonata (hybrid and non hybrid), Optima, Legacy, Clarity, and Insight before driving the Altima. When it came right down to it, we found the Altima to be better in all areas, especially simplicity. That may sound strange but most of the cars rely too much on touch screen and menus that take too much attention away from driving. The people who complain about the CVT transmission may no realize that the Accord has already switched to CVT and the 2020 Camry is also slated to be CVT. I have owned several CVT cars and while it does take some getting used to but it operates just fine! The 19" wheels on the Platinum trim we got make handling and traction great and we are thoroughly happy with the car!! We worked 3 dealerships against each other and ended up getting the car for $10,000 off dealer sticker including a lifetime power train warranty.

5 out of 5 stars, I'm in love
A Suzy chertik,
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

Super smooth and comfortable ride. Great acceleration, awesome stero and over the top tech for safety and convenience

Write a review

See all 60 reviews

2019 Nissan Altima videos

2019 Nissan Altima First Drive

2019 Nissan Altima First Drive

[MUSIC PLAYING] DAN FRIO: Maybe you heard sedans are dead. Nissan doesn't think so. The company is so bullish on sedans, in fact, that it's developed two new engines and an all-wheel drive system for its all new Altima. The new Altima doesn't look much different from the previous generation, but it's actually one inch shorter, one inch wider, the grille is larger, and they've actually thinned out the headlights by moving the turn signal just above the fog lights. It's an aggressive look, it's a bold look, it might not suit every buyer. I think it looks cool, especially given what the car can do. The Altima has traditionally been and also ran in a midsize sedan class, but it also offers excellent value for the money. We're here to find out if that's still the case. The new Altima offers two engines. There's a 2.5 liter four cylinder that comes standard, but the big news is this 2 liter variable compression turbocharged engine. And as the name suggests, the engine can vary compression ratios depending on driving conditions. At higher ratios, it will give you the fuel efficiency of a four cylinder. At lower ratios, it will give you the power and torque of a V6. And in fact, this motor replaces the outgoing 3.5 liter V6 in the old Altima. We actually have this 2 liter turbo engine in our long-term Infiniti QX50, which was the first model this engine debuted in. We haven't had a lot of time with it, but early impressions are pretty good. People seem to like it. The transmission is a CVT, which is a similar transmission to the last Altima, but Nissan says they've recalibrated it. Gave it a new torque converter. Generally it feels better than the CVT in the previous model. It's snappier, it responds better, and it's definitely quieter. One of the things we liked about the last Altima was its handling, and those characteristics seem to have carried over to this new model as well. It handles very nicely. One of the things we didn't like about the last Altima was its steering. Steering in this model notably improved. Good on center feel, not a lot of play side to side. Good amount of effort when you take into fast curves. And seems to be enough effort at low speed in parking lot type situations. So overall, Nissan says they had to retune the steering to accommodate the semi-autonomous steering function. Whatever they've done has paid off. It feels a lot better. Nissan interiors have traditionally been a little nicer than the price would suggest. This Altima is no different. There's nothing particularly lush in here, but it is a clean and minimal design. New for this year is an eight inch touchscreen display with sharp graphics, large tiles for functions, and a row of hard buttons at the bottom here for getting back to the home screen easily. It also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the first time. And I like this detail here, this oyster shell type inlay. It's plastic, but it looks cool, it gives the cabin some visual interest, and it reminds me of a drum kit that Ringo Starr used to play in the Beatles. One small nitpick in this cabin is this carbon fiber inlay in the armrest here. It just doesn't seem to match with the rest of the cabin design, particularly this inlay or this chrome strip. It's a minor detail, but when you're paying about $35,000 for a car like this, you don't want to see things that are necessarily out of place. These seats are phenomenal. Nissan touts some NASA inspired design or technology. Whatever they're doing, it works. These seats are really comfortable. The seat backs in particular are soft. It's almost as if there's a layer of memory foam back there. Seat cushions feel the same way. And for this year, they've increased the bolstering to better keep you in place during cornering. Rear seat room is one of those things that can make or break a mid-sized sedan, and the Altima has plenty of it. Got plenty of elbow room, leg room, even room under the seat for my feet. Even with the center armrest down, I've got room to spread out. I'd be plenty comfortable back here on a long road trip. I could even keep my phone charged, because the Altima has got two USB ports back here, one regular and one type C. Even though this Altima has a clean and minimal interior design, when you're paying almost $35,000, which is what this platinum trim costs, you might expect something a little more visually exciting. It doesn't blow me away, but it's not unreasonable for a car in this price bracket either. Now we're out on the highway, perfect place to use Nissan's pro pilot assist. Pro pilot assist is a group of features that, when taken together, add up to semi-autonomous driving. Nissan doesn't want to call it that, but that's what it is. It's basically adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a certain amount of self-steering. You can use pro pilot assist as a standard adaptive cruise control system with lane departure warning. But one of the cool things about it is you can press this steering wheel button over here, and the car will actually steer itself for a limited amount of time. It wants you to take the wheel back after about 10 seconds or so. It's not self-driving by any means, but the ability to take your hands off the wheel, keep your foot off the brake, and let the car drive for you a little bit is going to really help you relax on a bad commute. One of the Altima's notable new features is all wheel drive. It's the first Nissan sedan to offer power to all four wheels. Nissan believes that all wheel drive is a feature that buyers in wet weather areas want, and lack of all wheel drive is a reason why those buyers often opt for crossovers instead of a sedan. This system normally operates in front wheel drive, but it can send as much as 50% of power to the rear wheels when extra traction is needed. The catch? It's only available with the standard 2.5 liter engine. Nissan hasn't ruled out offering it for the new 2 liter turbo if there's demand. The Altima's standard 2.5 liter engine returns 32 MPG combined. Add all wheel drive and that drops to 30 MPG. The 2 liter turbo that were driving now returns 29 MPG, which is pretty remarkable given the extra power that you get with the 2 liter. Makes it well worth the upgrade. Among mid-sized sedans, the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord have long dominated, even with good choices from Hyundai, Kia, and Chevrolet. The Nissan Altima has always run somewhere in the middle of that pack. It's always offered good value at a price that's easy to stomach. We can't wait to get it back to our test track and see how it compares to its top rivals. Overall, this Altima represents a vast improvement over the previous generation. The steering is crisp, the CVT is quieter and more responsive, and the 2 liter turbo is a worthy successor to the outgoing V6. For buyers who prefer the look and feel of a sedan rather than a crossover or SUV, this Altima is a smart and stylish pick. For more information on the 2019 Nissan Altima, be sure to check out edmunds.com. If you like this video, be sure to click Subscribe, and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

The redesigned 2019 Nissan Altima offers two new engines, innovative self-driving technology and, for the first time in the U.S., all-wheel drive. A new 8-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration give the interior more modern appeal, while the Altima's NASA-inspired seats remain among the best in the business. Is it enough to give the Altima an edge on its traditional midsize-sedan rivals? Edmunds staff writer Dan Frio crosses the hills and highways around Santa Barbara and Ojai, California, in a 2019 Altima Platinum Edition One, a limited run of the Altima's top trim only available for 2019.

Features & Specs

2.5 SR 4dr Sedan features & specs
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$25,350
MPG 27 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.5 S 4dr Sedan features & specs
2.5 S 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$24,000
MPG 28 city / 39 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan features & specs
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$28,180
MPG 28 city / 39 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$26,700
MPG 25 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Nissan Altima Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Altima safety features:

Around-View Monitor
Overcomes blind spots with a bird's-eye view of the car and its surroundings.
Forward Emergency Braking
Helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of driver attention won't result in a collision.
ProPilot Assist
A combination of driver aids that work together to offer semiautomated, nearly self-driving operation.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Nissan Altima vs. the competition

Nissan Altima vs. Honda Accord

The Honda Accord has long been the benchmark among family sedans. The Toyota Camry may consistently outsell it, but the Accord blends the best of practicality and performance. Today's Accord may be the best yet, with an interior that rivals entry-level luxury sedans and innovative tech and safety features. The Altima lacks some of the Accord's polish, isn't as lively in its handling and has a smaller trunk, but it matches the Honda by most other measures that matter: comfort, roominess, technology and safety.

Compare Nissan Altima & Honda Accord features

Nissan Altima vs. Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen's clever idea to build the Passat in the United States, for American preferences, has paid off. It's a steady seller for VW and makes an excellent value for buyers. The Passat won't win any awards for charisma. Its straight and angular lines are handsome and should age well, but they don't exactly inspire design debates. The Altima's looks, on the other hand, should inspire strong feelings, whether good or bad. The Passat takes ride comfort seriously with its cushy ride and quiet cabin, while its rear seat area is positively expansive. The Altima, however, is just a few notches more exciting.

Compare Nissan Altima & Volkswagen Passat features

Nissan Altima vs. Chevrolet Malibu

The Malibu continues to get by with an older design and just-enough technology, but it remains a strong consideration among family sedans. The Malibu offers a more buttoned-down ride quality, with a solid feeling of weight and mass behind it, where the Altima is a little looser. While neither car will inspire you to attack canyon roads as if in an Italian sports car, the Altima is lighter on its feet and more responsive. And just freshly redesigned, the Altima's interior is leaps ahead of the Malibu's, which felt dated three years ago.

Compare Nissan Altima & Chevrolet Malibu features

Related Altima Articles

2019 Nissan Altima First Drive

New Upgrades Put It on Par With Class-Leading Midsize Sedans

Dan Frio by Dan Frio , Reviews EditorSeptember 28th, 2018

A steady hum of news about Americans ditching sedans for SUVs might suggest that it's just a matter of time before automakers phase out four-doors-and-a-trunk forever. If so, Nissan will go down with the ship. The company is so bullish on sedans right now that it's developed two new engines and an all-wheel-drive system for the redesigned 2019 Nissan Altima.

The company believes there are drivers who favor style over utility, people for whom the sleekness of a sedan beats the bland practicality of a crossover. And even if sedans aren't trending, automakers aren't in a hurry to abandon them.

Ford recently announced it would cease building sedans, and Chrysler and Dodge only play at the fringes with full-size muscle cars. But for mainstays such as Honda, Hyundai and Toyota, midsize sedans still serve an important role for many families. Is the new Altima good enough to stand out in this competitive class?

Fewer Cylinders but More Power

For 2019, the Altima presents two four-cylinder engines. One is a 2.5-liter that comes standard on most trim levels, and the other is an optional turbocharged 2.0-liter.

The outgoing Altima also had a 2.5-liter engine, but the new engine has smaller dimensions, smarter packaging and a higher output. A 9-horsepower bump raises the total to 188 hp, while its combined fuel economy rating of 32 mpg (front-wheel-drive models) is a modest increase of 1 mpg from before.

The larger story is the new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. It replaces a long-serving V6 beloved by Nissan enthusiasts and uses new, industry-first variable compression technology to deliver comparable performance. The new engine can vary compression ratios in real time, anywhere from 8:1 to 14:1, to deliver both power and fuel efficiency.

In steady cruising, the engine can run high to maximize fuel. But when the driver demands acceleration, the engine can drop ratios and deliver a wallop of torque. Although the new turbo four-cylinder makes less horsepower than the old V6 (248 hp vs. 270 hp), it generates more useful low-end power, unloading 280 pound-feet of torque at 1,600 rpm compared to the V6's just-enough shove of 251 lb-ft. The turbo-four is rated to deliver 29 mpg combined, also an improvement on the V6.

Both engines pair with a continuously variable automatic transmission, refined for 2019 with a new torque converter to improve feel and engagement when you kick into the accelerator pedal.

More Wheels, More Confidence

Want to sell more sedans? Appeal to a broader group. By offering all-wheel drive, the Altima should interest shoppers living in wet-weather climates who might otherwise gravitate to SUVs. The Altima's all-wheel drive isn't meant for sportier handling on dry roads. The system defaults to front-wheel drive in most situations but can send up to 50 percent of its engine power to the rear wheels for better grip in slippery conditions.

Alas, you can only get all-wheel drive with the 2.5-liter engine. You're out of luck if you want turbo performance with all-weather stability.

Got Lean, Looks Clean

Look at the new and old Altima side by side, and it's clear Nissan reserved the big news for the things you don't see. The new car has some sharper lines that, while subtle, add more definition. The roof is 1 inch lower, the body 1 inch wider, and the front overhang shorter.

Nineteen-inch wheels fill out the fenders better than the old car's 18-inch rollers, and the big grille is even more pronounced with a larger chrome accent. The smaller engine dimensions allow designers to lower the hood, narrow the headlights, and move the turn signals to the lower bumper.

The theme continues inside with a lower instrument panel and more space in the front footwells. Streamlined climate controls and an 8-inch touchscreen mounted higher on the dash give a clean, clutter-free look. (The last Altima had 5- and 7-inch displays.)

The seats will never get old. Nissan calls them Zero Gravity seats and credits NASA-inspired technology for their comfort. Whatever space voodoo goes into them works because they're some of the most comfortable you'll find in the automotive wild. The seatbacks feel as if they're stuffed with dense memory foam, and the cushions feel wide and supportive. The slightly firmer side bolsters in the new Altima's seats come in handy when the road gets twisty.

Space Technology for the Ground

The new Altima's seats might originate in space, but its expanded menu of tech features is clearly meant for ground pilots. A new 8-inch touchscreen display, as well as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, comes standard in all Altimas regardless of trim level. The new display has sharp graphics and good response times, especially when adjusting map views. Four USB ports, including two of the newer USB-C variety, should keep front and rear passengers happy.

The driver aids really shine. Nissan's ProPilot Assist is a combination of features that can make nightmare commutes less demoralizing. By combining adaptive cruise control and self-steering, the Altima can stay in its lane, keep a set distance from the vehicle it follows, and come to a complete stop.

It's smart and easy to keep your hands on the wheel, but the Altima will remind you to take the wheel about every 10 seconds if you don't. It's not exactly self-driving, and the system is limited to the information its cameras and radar can capture, making it less reliable at high speeds. Still, the system should quickly become a favorite feature of drivers who struggle through long, low-speed commutes.

Other useful driver aids include automatic high beams, traffic sign recognition, automatic braking while in reverse, and a drowsy driver alert that's triggered if the car thinks the driver's steering movements are erratic.

Cleans Up a Key Weakness

We spent a full day and the better part of 200 miles driving the new 2019 Nissan Altima around a test route of rolling hills and long highway stretches. We didn't feel a single fidgety pang of discomfort thanks to the seats, nor did we have a single complaint about the Altima's steering. Combined with revised suspension geometry and software tuning for ProPilot Assist features, the new Altima's steering is crisp and direct, with good on-center feel and the right resistance at higher speeds.

The new chassis is more rigid and also lends to the Altima's enhanced feel on a twisty road, but this is still a family sedan, not a sport sedan. There's some body roll when you drive it fast into a tight turn, but the car — and tires — give ample warning that it's time to correct before running out of grip. Drivers who crave a measure more of sport should consider the SR model, which has upgraded suspension and chassis tuning, as well as steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Does It Measure Up?

The new 2019 Nissan Altima marks a significant leap from the previous model. The V6 might be gone, but we doubt many will miss it. The new torque-rich turbo four-cylinder is more fun anyway. But will the new upgrades stand out against midsize sedan institutions such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord or Mazda and Hyundai upstarts?

It depends. Toyota and Honda provide full suites of driver aids, even on base models, while the Altima only offers its ProPilot Assist feature on more expensive trim levels. But no competitor presents a more seamless combination of stop-and-go cruise control and self-steering than the Altima's.

The new turbo engine's technology is also novel and new, but whether it's any better in the long run than its rivals remains to be seen. For now, the new engine matches up well against the Accord and Mazda 6 power units and handily beats the Camry's languid four-cylinder.

But sitting in the Altima, you'll find some evidence of cost-cutting. As before, its interior isn't particularly remarkable. There are some nice touches, to be sure: a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel; big door-side vents; thoughtful stitching; and a strip of plastic inlay with a black oyster shell-like pattern that bisects the dash panel.

But reach down for the window controls and you'll see that only one window has an auto-open feature. Ventilated seats aren't available, and the cabin is not all that visually interesting. There's something to be said for a clean and efficient look, but some buyers will expect more when paying more than the $35,000 asking price for Altima like our loaded test car.

Then again, the Altima continues Nissan's philosophy of offering a lot for a little less than the other guys. At the base and midlevel trims, it's a close race, but the Altima's standard 8-inch touchscreen and phone integration give it an edge over some rivals. With fully loaded models, the Altima presents clearer advantages, ProPilot Assist among them, for several hundreds less than its rivals.

If the 2019 Nissan Altima represents the future of sedans, we'll be seeing the humble four-doors-and-a-trunk for a while longer.

2019 Nissan Altima First Look

Redesigned Family Sedan Seeks Mainstream Shine of Its Own

Dan Frio by Dan Frio , Reviews EditorMarch 28th, 2018

A mainstay of the family sedan landscape for 25 years, the Nissan Altima rarely enjoys the same mainstream success as its Japanese rivals, the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Last year, the Camry outsold the Altima by about 132,000 cars — roughly the population of Gainesville, Florida — while the Accord beat the Altima by about 68,000 cars.

But with roomy, feature-rich interiors, robust engines and smart pricing, the Altima offers a compelling alternative for those willing to look beyond serial Honda and Toyota ownership. The redesigned, sixth-generation 2019 Nissan Altima won't just maintain that trend, but it should also power its way onto the shopping lists of more family sedan buyers.

The new Altima's design shares its crisp lines and surface creases with Nissan's Maxima sedan and Murano SUV. And its stance is further enhanced by sitting slightly lower (1.1 inches), longer (1 inch) and wider (0.9 inch) than its predecessor.

Six Cylinders Gives Way for Four

For 2019, the Altima's 3.5-liter V6 engine is gone, a casualty in a ruthless race for fuel economy, but in its place is a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Nissan says the new four-cylinder should yield a "double-digit percentage increase" in highway fuel economy, for front-wheel-drive models at least, compared to the outgoing V6. That engine was rated at 32 mpg, so look for the new turbo four-cylinder to deliver at least 35 mpg highway.

The turbo engine, however, is only available on two trim levels. The remainder of the Altima lineup continues with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder as the standard powerplant, although it's been given a fresh overhaul and now generates 188 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque, gains of 9 hp and 3 lb-ft, respectively.

Both engines will pair with a continuously variable automatic transmission that Nissan says has also been revised to improve acceleration and efficiency.

All-Wheel Drive at Last

Some of the Altima's lesser sales success can be blamed on its lack of all-wheel drive, often a nonstarter for buyers in wet-weather climates. No longer. The 2019 Altima is the first to offer all-wheel drive, but there's a catch: It's only available with the standard four-cylinder, not the hopped-up new turbo engine.

Along with new AWD availabilty, the Altima also features new suspension and chassis components and modified suspension geometry for improved steering response.

Getting a Big Assist

The new Altima is also among the first handful of Nissan models to offer ProPilot Assist, a bundle of driver assistance features that provide semiautonomous driving capability. Using forward-facing cameras, sensors and radar, the adaptive cruise control can slow the Altima to a complete stop and start it moving again, while self-steering keeps the car within lane markings. Drivers must still keep hands on the wheel, but the car can take over the most fatigue-inducing tasks, promising relief for weary city commuters.

Other safety and driver assist features include rear automatic braking, which can apply the brakes if the car is in danger of colliding with an object while in reverse, traffic sign recognition, and automatic high beams. More common aids such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and forward automatic emergency braking are also available.

Cabin Comfort Still a Draw

Nissan excels at dressing up an interior, often far better than you'd expect for a car's class, and the Altima promises no different. Nissan's Zero Gravity seats, inspired by NASA technology, remain some of our favorites for their design and comfort. They come standard on the 2019 Altima, with enhanced bolstering. An 8-inch touchscreen handles navigation and entertainment features, and it is complemented with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. And through the NissanConnect app suite, the Altima can even receive certain commands from Apple Watch and Android Wear devices and Amazon Alexa.

Other standard or optional enhancements include LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof.

The 2019 Nissan Altima is available in five trim levels: S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum. Only front-wheel-drive SR and Platinum trims offer the new 2.0-liter turbo engine, while the ProPilot Assist features come standard on SV, SL and Platinum trims.

The 2019 Altima goes on sale this fall. Pricing and official fuel economy have not yet been announced.

