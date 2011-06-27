Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,346
|$17,560
|$19,378
|Clean
|$14,517
|$16,596
|$18,262
|Average
|$12,858
|$14,666
|$16,031
|Rough
|$11,200
|$12,736
|$13,799
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,292
|$16,705
|$18,668
|Clean
|$13,520
|$15,787
|$17,593
|Average
|$11,976
|$13,952
|$15,443
|Rough
|$10,431
|$12,116
|$13,293
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,024
|$14,096
|$15,782
|Clean
|$11,374
|$13,322
|$14,873
|Average
|$10,075
|$11,773
|$13,055
|Rough
|$8,775
|$10,224
|$11,238
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,993
|$15,161
|$16,925
|Clean
|$12,291
|$14,328
|$15,951
|Average
|$10,887
|$12,662
|$14,001
|Rough
|$9,483
|$10,996
|$12,052
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,329
|$16,692
|$18,617
|Clean
|$13,555
|$15,775
|$17,545
|Average
|$12,006
|$13,941
|$15,401
|Rough
|$10,458
|$12,106
|$13,257
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,540
|$13,716
|$15,478
|Clean
|$10,916
|$12,963
|$14,586
|Average
|$9,669
|$11,455
|$12,804
|Rough
|$8,422
|$9,948
|$11,021
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,430
|$15,714
|$17,571
|Clean
|$12,704
|$14,850
|$16,559
|Average
|$11,253
|$13,124
|$14,535
|Rough
|$9,802
|$11,397
|$12,512
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,301
|$15,403
|$17,120
|Clean
|$12,582
|$14,557
|$16,134
|Average
|$11,145
|$12,865
|$14,162
|Rough
|$9,708
|$11,172
|$12,190