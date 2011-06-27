  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2012 Nissan 370Z
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Nissan 370Z Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,346$17,560$19,378
Clean$14,517$16,596$18,262
Average$12,858$14,666$16,031
Rough$11,200$12,736$13,799
Sell my 2012 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,292$16,705$18,668
Clean$13,520$15,787$17,593
Average$11,976$13,952$15,443
Rough$10,431$12,116$13,293
Sell my 2012 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,024$14,096$15,782
Clean$11,374$13,322$14,873
Average$10,075$11,773$13,055
Rough$8,775$10,224$11,238
Sell my 2012 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,993$15,161$16,925
Clean$12,291$14,328$15,951
Average$10,887$12,662$14,001
Rough$9,483$10,996$12,052
Sell my 2012 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,329$16,692$18,617
Clean$13,555$15,775$17,545
Average$12,006$13,941$15,401
Rough$10,458$12,106$13,257
Sell my 2012 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,540$13,716$15,478
Clean$10,916$12,963$14,586
Average$9,669$11,455$12,804
Rough$8,422$9,948$11,021
Sell my 2012 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,430$15,714$17,571
Clean$12,704$14,850$16,559
Average$11,253$13,124$14,535
Rough$9,802$11,397$12,512
Sell my 2012 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you
Estimated values
2012 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,301$15,403$17,120
Clean$12,582$14,557$16,134
Average$11,145$12,865$14,162
Rough$9,708$11,172$12,190
Sell my 2012 Nissan 370Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 370Z near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Nissan 370Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,916 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,963 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 370Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,916 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,963 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Nissan 370Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,916 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,963 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Nissan 370Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Nissan 370Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Nissan 370Z ranges from $8,422 to $15,478, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Nissan 370Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.