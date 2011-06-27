  1. Home
2009 Mitsubishi Raider Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious cabin, logical control layout, decent ride and handling for a truck.
  • No long-bed version, poor acceleration and braking, industrial interior, no side impact airbags or four-wheel antilock brakes.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Mitsubishi Raider lacks the performance and safety features to compete with its well-rounded rivals.

Vehicle overview

In name, the 2009 Mitsubishi Raider evokes images of action and adventure. One can picture Indiana Jones forging a rugged path through the jungle with his latest archaeological find strapped tightly to his back. Or football fans might imagine a bulky fullback plowing through a field of muscular defenders. Unfortunately, this Raider doesn't live up to either image.

Mitsubishi's midsize pickup truck is essentially a Dodge Dakota -- both share the same platform, V6 engine and much of the interior design. But the Raider is merely a watered-down version of its American-branded counterpart, as it doesn't offer features such as side curtain airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes or an optional V8 engine. And now that Mitsubishi has nixed the auxiliary jack from all the Raider trim levels, occupants won't even be able to take consolation in their MP3 players.

Not only does the Raider suffer from a lack of certain modern features and a more powerful engine option, but its V6 is also outclassed by those found in the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma (not to mention the V8 option in the almost identical Dodge Dakota). The Raider also falls short of its competitors -- literally -- in not offering a long-bed option. The Mitsubishi does have one advantage over its Dodge sibling: its warranty. The Raider comes with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, while the Dakota is only covered for three years or 36,000 miles. If you like the Dakota but want different styling or a more extensive warranty, the 2009 Mitsubishi Raider is worth considering. Our recommendation, however, is to go with a Frontier or Tacoma and adorn it with a "Raider Nation" bumper sticker to satiate your black-and-silver desires. You could also seek out a lost ark.

2009 Mitsubishi Raider models

The 2009 Mitsubishi Raider is a midsize pickup truck available in two body styles: an extended cab and a Double Cab crew cab. Both are available in a single trim level (LS). The Double Cab is available in either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive; the extended cab is two-wheel drive only. The Raider extended cab has a pair of reverse-opening rear doors and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, while the Double Cab has four full-size doors and a 5-foot-4-inch bed. Extended-cab models come standard with 16-inch wheels, a front bench seat, air-conditioning and a four-speaker audio system with single-CD player. Double Cabs add foglights, full power accessories, keyless entry and cruise control.

Options are largely grouped into packages. The extended cab's Power and Convenience package gets you much of the Double Cab's additional features. The Exterior Appearance package, available only on Double Cabs, adds a sliding rear window and special wheels and interior trim. The Extra Value package comes with a bedliner, side rails and mud guards. Some of these options can be added à la carte.

2009 Highlights

The Mitsubishi Raider remains essentially unchanged for 2009. The base model with the manual transmission gains a standard tilt steering wheel, and an auxiliary jack is no longer available on any trim.

Performance & mpg

Every 2009 Raider is powered by a 3.7-liter V6, which produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is mandatory on Double Cabs, while extended-cab models come standard with a six-speed manual (the automatic is optional).

Performance is unimpressive, to put it mildly. An automatic-equipped Raider requires a glacial 11.5 seconds to complete the 0-60-mph sprint, lagging more than 3 seconds behind segment leaders. Towing capacity, ranging from 2,950 pounds for manual-shift Raiders to 4,150 pounds with the automatic, is similarly uncompetitive.

Fuel economy estimates for the 2009 Mitsubishi Raider are 16 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined for the two-wheel-drive manual model. The 2WD with the automatic transmission achieves 15/20/17 mpg, while the 4WD automatic trim gets 14/18/15 mpg.

Safety

Rear antilock brakes are standard, but four-wheel ABS is not available. Side curtain airbags aren't offered, either. In government frontal impact crash tests, the extended-cab version of the Raider's twin, the Dakota, achieved a perfect five-star rating for driver protection and four stars for front passenger protection. The Dodge also garnered an "Acceptable" rating in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing. Without side curtain airbags, the Raider's side-impact crashworthiness is unknown.

Driving

The 2009 Mitsubishi Raider is surprisingly quiet on the highway and suffers from little road or wind noise. The ride is firm, yet the suspension decently handles ruts and bumps. The Raider offers stable handling for a truck, and its shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system offers plenty of traction on rough terrain. Handling is stable as trucks go, although steering is numb and provides little feedback. Due to its front-disc, rear-drum setup, the Raider's braking performance is subpar.

Interior

Low-grade plastic seems to be everywhere inside the cabin of the 2009 Mitsubishi Raider. Faux metallic trim and white-faced gauges give the dash a hint of panache, but materials quality is unimpressive. Both cabins are spacious, but the Double Cab is the only choice that affords enough room for adults (the extended cab will fit children or petite grown-ups). On the plus side, the driving position feels more carlike than one might expect, and the controls are simple and easy to reach. Interior storage is plentiful, too, as the rear seats flip up to reveal built-in storage trays.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mitsubishi Raider.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Looks and options
Richard,03/10/2010
Saw the truck in the show room, had all the options and looks that I wanted in a pickup. Drives nice overall, best on freeway with little road noise.
See all 1 reviews of the 2009 Mitsubishi Raider
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mitsubishi Raider features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2009 Mitsubishi Raider Overview

The Used 2009 Mitsubishi Raider is offered in the following submodels: Raider Extended Cab, Raider Double Cab. Available styles include LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Mitsubishi Raider?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Mitsubishi Raiders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Mitsubishi Raider for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Mitsubishi Raider.

Can't find a used 2009 Mitsubishi Raiders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Raider for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,702.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,449.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Raider for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,394.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,653.

