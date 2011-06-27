Used 2009 Mitsubishi Raider Consumer Reviews
Looks and options
Richard, 03/10/2010
Saw the truck in the show room, had all the options and looks that I wanted in a pickup. Drives nice overall, best on freeway with little road noise.
