Used 2007 Mitsubishi Raider Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Good truck inexperienced service james2468 , 08/11/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful INQUIRY DETAILS I have a 2007 Raider extended cab trouble free for so far, 81,000 miles. It's like a Dakota but only 3/4 of the cost and a bit more style.The V6 does not have a lot of power for towing but it sure uses a lot less gas than my F150 did. Quiet and stable on the highway, good trade off between load carrying and ride. I would buy another one. The only thing I would change is the factory Goodyear tires wore out fast and had poor traction in the rain and snow. This truck is basically a dodge underneath and the Mitsubishi dealership knows not much about them. When the truck has 17,000 miles they recommended that the transmission would need some work on warranty. Report Abuse

Raider Review tmac , 03/09/2008 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Great truck for the money, excellent ride, and a lot of head, and leg room. Great warranty, nice six speed! Nice body features. Gas mileage a bit costly, but now days what isn't? Report Abuse

Great Price - Great Performance RicZ , 11/18/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought the 2007 truck one year ago. I have never regretted it. What attracted me to this truck was the value. I compared all other 4 door trucks - none came close to the price. The nearest truck in its class was $8k more. Other than the Sirius radio, nothing fancy. Good fit and finish. Cloth seats are comfortable. Smooth and quiet ride. The low gear ratio gives it a gutsy feel. The 6 cylinders make the engine responsive - not enough to burn rubber, but confident to pass on the highway. The only downside is the gas mileage - not bad, but not good either. I average around 16-17 in the city and about 18-20 on the highway. Overall, I'm very happy with the performance. Report Abuse

Disappointing Elwood , 04/07/2019 LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful 3.7 v6, 6 speed manual. It's the only (seemingly) close ratio, long handled,6 speed bolted to a painfully under powered (yet terribly inefficient) engine in a 1/2 ton pick up, I've ever come across. Unless it was being towed, 16 mpg hwy is about as good as it gets. In hot weather (100 daily where I live) fuel efficiency fades even worse. The speed limit is 80 here, but it wouldn't stay there, and at 11mpg, I quit trying. (My 71 Buick with a 7 ltr engine got 13). Had it checked out repeatedly, and other than spark plugs (normal maintenance) the diagnosis was the same each time.. "loose nut on the steering wheel", for expecting more. I drive A LOT for work (50K a year). I'm definitely getting something "economical" next.. like a Suburban, or an antique Rivera. It's a great concept, but the engineering just isn't there. Heaviest load it has carried for me was groceries for a week. A/C evaporator absolutely floods the passenger side floor until you do the sealant mods on the firewall under the hood, passenger side, between the firewall and the right bank converter. (It's a job). 153,000 miles, 3 clutches (throwout bearing each time), 3 batteries, tail shaft seal, and pinion seal. It's gotta be a heat issue, and since I'm not an automotive design engineer, I'm going to buy a truck that had engineers on staff when it was built. Update almost a year later-I guess all I had to do was talk a bunch smack about it, because it’s been fine ever since, but hwy mpg is still embarrassingly low and painful at 75-80 mph=11-13 mpg. Those are normal freeway speeds where I live. When you’re driving a truck that gets 11mpg hwy, that truck needs to be a 4wd, 1 ton, long bed dually, with a 7.5 or 8 ltr engine upfront. It gets 16 in the city, no problem, but it clearly doesn’t have enough torque in normal operating rpm range (2k to 2300) to push the box through the air on high speed limit freeways. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse