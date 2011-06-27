2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Edmunds Opinion what?? we do not agree
Last month we got a 2019 Outlander sport ES. We really like this vehicle. It is very comfortable and the fit and finish are excellent. So far it has been a very reliable vehicle. My opinions are MUCH different than Edmunds. I have no idea why they give this Mitsubishi a bad/so-so rating. Below is what Edmunds says and then what I say. 1, Ride quality is very rough over bumpy roads<<not my outlander, it is smooth comfortable easy to drive and no blind spots thanks to a lot of windows and large side-view mirrors. 2. Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch<< what??? we think things are logically placed in this vehicle. the radio, climate control, and seats are all logically placed and the dash has a nice look and feel to it. It rivals many in its class and is, in my opinion, the dash is better laid out than the Rogue, Equinox and even the Encore. And certainly does NOT look or feel "cheap".3. The transmission is aggravating due to slow responses Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine<< not mine, we bought the 5-speed manual because the CVT"S transmissions are known for this common issue and it is not just Mitsubishi that has this issue with the cvt"s. Mitsubishi stands behind what they built for 5/60 -10/100,000, none of the others accept Kia/Hyundai and VW offer such a great warranty. We are very happy with this Outlander and paid THOUSANDS less than a similarly equipped Toyota, Ford, Kia, GM VW and many others in its class. The Outlander Sport, in my opinion, is very underrated. The only small things we wish this vehicle had is lighted door panels so you can see the window switches at night as well as a light down low by the brake and accelerator pedals. We also would have liked to see the Outlander have lockout protection so IF you accidentally lock and close the door not using the keyfob, that the driver's door at least would not lock. And lastly, I would like to have the door locks automatically lock when you accelerate. Other than those small issues, The Outlander Sport is a great well-made vehicle I highly recommend taking a look at the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Edmunds has no option when you select "vehicle details" to select the ES with the 5-speed manual. We do have the ES with the 5-speed manual.NOT the CVT.
Love my Mitsubishi
Absolutely great rebate on this vehicle. Made it afordable to own a suv! Very stylish and easy to operate electronics. Would recommend to anyone looking for a great reliable and fantastic warranty. Get this vehicle you can not go wrong !!!
Best bang for your buck
If you're looking for the fastest SUV, this isnt it. If you're looking for the most comfortable SUV this isnt it. But if you want the best quality for your money this is absolutely it. Once you get used to driving a cvt equipped car the Outlander sport will be a dream. It handles well, gets great gas mileage (I average 35 with a good mix of highway and city) and has enough passing power to deal with traffic ( wont be setting any land speed records but it has enough). I love my Outlander sport.
Highest Quality, Lowest Price
The Outlander Sport has high quality parts and assembly finish comparable to Toyota Land Cruiser and 4Runner, or Nissan Patrol Armada. Price is the lowest of all competitors. The platform is based on a DaimlerMitsubishi design and the engine is from a DaimlerMitsubishi-Hyundai alliance. Parts are supplied by well known companies such as Autoliv, Continental-Ate, Bosch, Calsonic Kansei, Sumitomo, Hitachi, Panasonic, with Mitsubishi computers, radio, and lcd screen. This is an affordable way to get all the top automotive industry brands in one package.
Awesome Affordable SUV
I own the rarest of the Outlander Sports- a 2019 5 speed manual transmission. 2019 was the last year for the manual transmission and if I was ever going to get one it was now or never. Hands down the best decision I ever made. The Outlander Sport with a manual transmission is an absolute joy to drive. Plenty of power and loves to rev. I can understand why with the CVT it’s far less satisfying. The 2.0 Mitsubishi 4B11 is a “square” engine. The bore and stroke are identical. This means not much low rpm torque (which CVT’s always try to keep the lowest rpm’s possible). But with the 5 speed it’s a absolute hoot to drive. This engine transmission combination is simply the Lancer’s engine and transmission dropped into the Outlander Sport. Driving it like a sport sedan will bring a smile to your face. Once you hit 3500 rpm MIVEC kicks in and it just jumps from 3500-5000 rpm in a heart beat. Since it s FWD only torque steer is a issue which makes it even more fun because it feels raw and at times a handful. With the traction control off you cannot be reckless with the throttle because it will get out of hand quickly. I’ve owned it about 6 months now and am approaching 10000 miles of trouble free driving. My mileage has been excellent averaging over 30mpg with my best tank of almost 36mpg. Is a manual transmission for everyone? Of course not, it seems these days that in the race to automate everything all the joy has been removed from driving. This my friends restored the fun in driving for me. It is the base model (only version available with the 5 speed). What do you get with that? Comfortable cloth seats with good support. Manual seat height adjustment (driver’s side only) which I prefer to powered seats because less to fail further down the road. Cruise control, backup camera, AC, tilt & telescoping steering wheel. The base stereo is a decent unit with Bluetooth which I use to stream from apps on my phone. Of course being the base model it doesn’t have all the über fancy options but that’s just fine by me. If you like soulless driving get a CVT anything. If you actually enjoy driving and want to row your own gears and need/want a compact SUV then the 5 speed Outlander Sport should be on your very short list. Oh and a final note, what was the cost of admission to fun driving for a brand new 2019 5 speed Outlander Sport? $15,749.00 out the door. That’s not a typo.
