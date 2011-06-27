2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Edmunds Opinion what?? we do not agree Larry , 10/19/2019 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Last month we got a 2019 Outlander sport ES. We really like this vehicle. It is very comfortable and the fit and finish are excellent. So far it has been a very reliable vehicle. My opinions are MUCH different than Edmunds. I have no idea why they give this Mitsubishi a bad/so-so rating. Below is what Edmunds says and then what I say. 1, Ride quality is very rough over bumpy roads<<not my outlander, it is smooth comfortable easy to drive and no blind spots thanks to a lot of windows and large side-view mirrors. 2. Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch<< what??? we think things are logically placed in this vehicle. the radio, climate control, and seats are all logically placed and the dash has a nice look and feel to it. It rivals many in its class and is, in my opinion, the dash is better laid out than the Rogue, Equinox and even the Encore. And certainly does NOT look or feel "cheap".3. The transmission is aggravating due to slow responses Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine<< not mine, we bought the 5-speed manual because the CVT"S transmissions are known for this common issue and it is not just Mitsubishi that has this issue with the cvt"s. Mitsubishi stands behind what they built for 5/60 -10/100,000, none of the others accept Kia/Hyundai and VW offer such a great warranty. We are very happy with this Outlander and paid THOUSANDS less than a similarly equipped Toyota, Ford, Kia, GM VW and many others in its class. The Outlander Sport, in my opinion, is very underrated. The only small things we wish this vehicle had is lighted door panels so you can see the window switches at night as well as a light down low by the brake and accelerator pedals. We also would have liked to see the Outlander have lockout protection so IF you accidentally lock and close the door not using the keyfob, that the driver's door at least would not lock. And lastly, I would like to have the door locks automatically lock when you accelerate. Other than those small issues, The Outlander Sport is a great well-made vehicle I highly recommend taking a look at the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Edmunds has no option when you select "vehicle details" to select the ES with the 5-speed manual. We do have the ES with the 5-speed manual.NOT the CVT. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Mitsubishi Paula M , 06/16/2019 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Absolutely great rebate on this vehicle. Made it afordable to own a suv! Very stylish and easy to operate electronics. Would recommend to anyone looking for a great reliable and fantastic warranty. Get this vehicle you can not go wrong !!! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best bang for your buck Isaiah , 09/21/2019 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful If you're looking for the fastest SUV, this isnt it. If you're looking for the most comfortable SUV this isnt it. But if you want the best quality for your money this is absolutely it. Once you get used to driving a cvt equipped car the Outlander sport will be a dream. It handles well, gets great gas mileage (I average 35 with a good mix of highway and city) and has enough passing power to deal with traffic ( wont be setting any land speed records but it has enough). I love my Outlander sport. Report Abuse

Ad 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Mercury Gray Metallic

Labrador Black Metallic

Alloy Silver Metallic

Red Diamond

Pearl White

Octane Blue Metallic

Oak Brown Metallic

Sunshine Orange Metallic Build & Price Mitsubishicars.com

Highest Quality, Lowest Price Carl , 01/14/2019 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 22 of 29 people found this review helpful The Outlander Sport has high quality parts and assembly finish comparable to Toyota Land Cruiser and 4Runner, or Nissan Patrol Armada. Price is the lowest of all competitors. The platform is based on a DaimlerMitsubishi design and the engine is from a DaimlerMitsubishi-Hyundai alliance. Parts are supplied by well known companies such as Autoliv, Continental-Ate, Bosch, Calsonic Kansei, Sumitomo, Hitachi, Panasonic, with Mitsubishi computers, radio, and lcd screen. This is an affordable way to get all the top automotive industry brands in one package. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse