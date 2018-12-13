2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV
What’s new
- Top SEL trim level replaced by the GT trim level
- SE trim gets blind-spot warning
- Part of the first-generation Outlander Sport introduced in 2011
Pros & Cons
- Well-equipped for the price
- Excellent warranty coverage surpasses that of many rivals
- Ride quality is very rough over bumpy roads
- Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch
- Transmission is aggravating due to slow responses
- Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine
Which Outlander Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.1 / 10
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport packs a lot of features into a small and somewhat practical crossover body. It can make for a good value proposition, and Mitsubishi provides a pretty solid warranty, too. But this all assumes refinement, build quality and drivability don't feature too high on your list of must-haves.
It's fairly noisy, and even with the bigger of the two engines, it's not the least bit quick off the line or at highway speeds. The ride can get downright uncomfortable on rough roads, and it's not terribly versatile when it comes to hauling cargo. In other words, any prospective Outlander Sport buyer will need to value feature content and a decent warranty above all else.
If Mitsubishi could give it a better engine and suspension tuning, it might give a few brands a run for their money. But in one of the most hotly contested segments, the dated Outlander Sport comes up short. You'll be happier with other crossover SUVs such as the Honda HR-V, the Hyundai Kona or the Mazda CX-3.
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport comes in four trim levels: ES, LE, SE and GT. The entry-level ES and the SE are motivated by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 pound-feet of torque). The new 2019 GT (it replaces last year's SEL) is powered by a stronger 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (168 hp, 167 lb-ft).
All come standard with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. On the ES, you can get a five-speed manual transmission. Otherwise, the Outlander Sport comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT)
Standard ES features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a driver information display, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port.
Next up is the LE. It adds foglights, LED running lights, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android and Apple phone integration, satellite radio and an extra USB port. The SE is similar but has a six-speaker audio system, keyless ignition and entry, and blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the GT, you get xenon headlights, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, exterior and interior styling tweaks, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SEL (2.4L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Outlander Sport has received only minor revisions, including an updated infotainment system and the replacement of the SEL trim level with the GT trim. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.1 / 10
|Driving
|5.0
|Comfort
|5.0
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|6.5
Driving5.0
Acceleration5.5
Braking5.5
Steering5.0
Handling5.0
Drivability5.0
Comfort5.0
Seat comfort5.0
Ride comfort4.0
Noise & vibration5.0
Climate control6.0
Interior6.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position5.0
Roominess5.0
Visibility6.0
Quality7.5
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Last month we got a 2019 Outlander sport ES. We really like this vehicle. It is very comfortable and the fit and finish are excellent. So far it has been a very reliable vehicle. My opinions are MUCH different than Edmunds. I have no idea why they give this Mitsubishi a bad/so-so rating. Below is what Edmunds says and then what I say. 1, Ride quality is very rough over bumpy roads<<not my outlander, it is smooth comfortable easy to drive and no blind spots thanks to a lot of windows and large side-view mirrors. 2. Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch<< what??? we think things are logically placed in this vehicle. the radio, climate control, and seats are all logically placed and the dash has a nice look and feel to it. It rivals many in its class and is, in my opinion, the dash is better laid out than the Rogue, Equinox and even the Encore. And certainly does NOT look or feel "cheap".3. The transmission is aggravating due to slow responses Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine<< not mine, we bought the 5-speed manual because the CVT"S transmissions are known for this common issue and it is not just Mitsubishi that has this issue with the cvt"s. Mitsubishi stands behind what they built for 5/60 -10/100,000, none of the others accept Kia/Hyundai and VW offer such a great warranty. We are very happy with this Outlander and paid THOUSANDS less than a similarly equipped Toyota, Ford, Kia, GM VW and many others in its class. The Outlander Sport, in my opinion, is very underrated. The only small things we wish this vehicle had is lighted door panels so you can see the window switches at night as well as a light down low by the brake and accelerator pedals. We also would have liked to see the Outlander have lockout protection so IF you accidentally lock and close the door not using the keyfob, that the driver's door at least would not lock. And lastly, I would like to have the door locks automatically lock when you accelerate. Other than those small issues, The Outlander Sport is a great well-made vehicle I highly recommend taking a look at the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Edmunds has no option when you select "vehicle details" to select the ES with the 5-speed manual. We do have the ES with the 5-speed manual.NOT the CVT.
Absolutely great rebate on this vehicle. Made it afordable to own a suv! Very stylish and easy to operate electronics. Would recommend to anyone looking for a great reliable and fantastic warranty. Get this vehicle you can not go wrong !!!
If you're looking for the fastest SUV, this isnt it. If you're looking for the most comfortable SUV this isnt it. But if you want the best quality for your money this is absolutely it. Once you get used to driving a cvt equipped car the Outlander sport will be a dream. It handles well, gets great gas mileage (I average 35 with a good mix of highway and city) and has enough passing power to deal with traffic ( wont be setting any land speed records but it has enough). I love my Outlander sport.
The Outlander Sport has high quality parts and assembly finish comparable to Toyota Land Cruiser and 4Runner, or Nissan Patrol Armada. Price is the lowest of all competitors. The platform is based on a DaimlerMitsubishi design and the engine is from a DaimlerMitsubishi-Hyundai alliance. Parts are supplied by well known companies such as Autoliv, Continental-Ate, Bosch, Calsonic Kansei, Sumitomo, Hitachi, Panasonic, with Mitsubishi computers, radio, and lcd screen. This is an affordable way to get all the top automotive industry brands in one package.
Features & Specs
|2.0 ES 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,145
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,645
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0 LE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,145
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0 SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,545
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Outlander Sport safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Detects an imminent collision ahead. Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes.
- Auto High-Beam Headlights
- Automatically switches between low and high beams based on oncoming traffic.
- Lane Departure Warning
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Mitsubishi Outlander
It should come as no surprise that the Outlander Sport's bigger brother offers more practicality and space. But it also costs a fair bit more than the Sport. On the plus side, the Outlander has an optional V6 engine and an available third-row seat.
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is the heavyweight in this segment. Whether or not you agree with the styling, its refinement, drivability and build quality are second-to-none. But adding options to make the CR-V competitive with the Outlander Sport can drive the price up considerably.
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Mazda CX-5
The Mazda outshines the Outlander Sport with its engaging handling, sophisticated styling and impeccable build quality. The CX-5 has some foibles, namely its lackluster acceleration. But the Mazda is head-and-shoulders above the little Mitsubishi in almost every respect.
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport:
- Top SEL trim level replaced by the GT trim level
- SE trim gets blind-spot warning
- Part of the first-generation Outlander Sport introduced in 2011
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport reliable?
Is the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
The least-expensive 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,945.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,145
- 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,645
- 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,145
- 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,545
- 2.0 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,645
- 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,045
- 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $20,945
- 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,545
- 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,045
- 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,545
- 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,045
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
