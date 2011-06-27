  1. Home
Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Montero Sport
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG211817
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg17/20 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/448.5 mi.331.5/390.0 mi.292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.19.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG211817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5500 rpm173 hp @ 5250 rpm173 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.3 in.178.3 in.178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight3500 lbs.3755 lbs.3980 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.3 cu.ft.43.3 cu.ft.43.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.7.7 in.8.5 in.
Height66.2 in.66.2 in.66.2 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.107.3 in.107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Green Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Alpine White
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Anchorage Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Pearl Metallic
