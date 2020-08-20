Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 189,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Armadillo Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
Call - 425-743-6333 to Schedule your Test Drive Today!!! Easy Financing options for everyone.We are a preferred Credit Union Direct Lender (CUDL) and can get Interest Rates as low as 2.99% o.a.c.Please check out our Great Reviews!!!* a negotiable doc fee of up to $150 is in addition to the price and or advertised sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT31PXWP000197
Stock: 6642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Visit AMG Auto Sales online at amgautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-779-3278 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT31H8YP005605
Stock: 5605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,150 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. Save BIG $$$ Take a look at super clean 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS for the family! This vehicle is V6, 3.0L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT31H3YP812386
Stock: c049417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 173,740 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Western Slope Toyota - Grand Junction / Colorado
Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT31HXYP800395
Stock: 66489A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 121,509 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2001 Mitsubishi Montero ES - SPORT -- 4WD -- 3.0L V6 -- CLEAN CAR FAX --- ONE OWNER --- RUNNING BOARD -- GREAT SHAPE --- DRIVES GREAT -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES with AWD/4WD, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT21H71P033976
Stock: 24183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,950
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: ES trim. CD Player, 4x4. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, CD Player Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "An old-school SUV that excels off-road.". Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES with AWD/4WD, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT21HX1P037634
Stock: 201391B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS with Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LS31HX1P065809
Stock: VIN5809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,894 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited with AWD/4WD, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT41R71P001095
Stock: P13758A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,350 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES 2002 MITSUBISHI MONTERO SPORT LS JA4MT21H22J053864 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 3.0L V6 F DOHC 24V 4 WHEEL DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT21H22J053864
Stock: 12086AG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 133,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
Chico Hyundai - Chico / California
Only 133,370 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Montero Sport boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/181.0 engine powering this Automatic transmission.Options:Rear Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Running Boards/Side Steps, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Remote Trunk Release, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety LocksVisit Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Chico Nissan Hyundai - Retail/Exporting located at 575 Manzanita Ave, Chico, CA 95926 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LS21HX3J044426
Stock: P1641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 78,568 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Currie Motors Chevrolet - Forest Park / Illinois
Summit White 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V 4WD, 16' x 7' Silver Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD, CD player, Fog Lights, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Luxury Package, Speed control, Tubular Side Steps.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4MT31R73J027728
Stock: C1486B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 115,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
Capitol Toyota - Salem / Oregon
Recent Arrival!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Walk our lot virtually 24/7 at www.capitolauto.com This 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 140-Watt AM/FM/CD Player w/6-Speakers, 4.64 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Deluxe Fabric Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Tachometer, and Tilt steering wheeL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4LS21R14J002964
Stock: HR091162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero Sport searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- 5(55%)
- 4(45%)