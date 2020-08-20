Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport for Sale Near Me

12 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Montero Sport Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
  • 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS
    used

    1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS

    189,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS
    used

    2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS

    115,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS
    used

    2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS

    190,150 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
    used

    2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport

    173,740 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES
    used

    2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES

    121,509 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES
    used

    2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES

    152,605 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS in Silver
    used

    2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited in Black
    used

    2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited

    149,894 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS

    127,350 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS in Silver
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS

    133,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS in White
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS

    78,568 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS

    115,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero Sport searches:

Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero Sport
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero Sport

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
4.511 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (45%)
Reliability Is It
Raleigh,03/15/2002
This is my 3rd Mitsubishi. I've enjoyed all of them. They have all been very reliable. I've never had any problems with any of them that have been major. The Montero Sport is a under powered but still fun to drive. I love the body style and the feel of the vehicle. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone who wanted to look good and have fun.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Montero Sport
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to