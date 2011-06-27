2019 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Absoultely nothing wrong with this car Greg , 07/09/2019 ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful One can get a lower delivered price versus MSRP than probably any 4-door hatchback car sold in the U.S. with few exceptions. Better mpg than Spark, Versa, Fiesta and Fit. Lower "real" price than Spark, Versa, Fiesta and Fit. More cargo space than all competitors except Fit. More usability than the 3-door Fiat 500. With the standard wheels, it has a tighter turning radius than the competitors; better warranty than the competitors. Better still, you can find a heck of a deal on a one or two year old Mirage and still have a very generous warranty and the best mpg of the entire bunch. The only car I've found that competes on price 1-3 years old is the Fiat 500, but it's only a 3-door and has many more issues for driving dynamics, as I own one. The negotiated lower price is one huge feature missing from professional reviewers' analysis of this car versus the competition. This consideration is absolutely analyzed in most consumer reviews, which explains the huge discrepancy. I test drove a 2018 CVT ES model and could find nothing wrong with this car in any area for driving a car for transformational purposes. Accelerating normal results in normal acceleration with no fuss or much noise. Handling was fine; suspension was fine; seat comfort is/was exemplary; far superior to my F150 and Fiat 500; 14" wheels results in very agile and quick maneuvers in the city and going up to speeds of 65 or below was completely without notice good or bad, which is what one would want and actually prefer in a basic city car. Other cars may be better at this or that or have more appealing appearance, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with this car driving it around that I could find whatsoever, and I drive many late model vehicles. I test drove a 2018 Mirage with 20K on the odometer from a dealer. They were asking $10K. They showed me a picture of my preferred 5-speed 2019 (used) with 6 miles on the odometer for $11.7K. How in the world can reviewers be telling us this car is a bad choice except for it's depreciation? If you want a car to drive to 100,00-200,000 miles over 6-12 years that is completely fine and gets good mpg, this is your car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Great Little Car lee , 06/11/2019 ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Love the Mirage, It's no race car but with the 5 speed it will get up to freeway speeds pretty quick. I drive twice weekly from Central Wa. to Seattle over Snoqualmie Pass all year round and I avg 40+ Mpg. It Drives excellent year round in the hot summer to the Crazy Snow with no problems. I do put snow tires on in the winter. Would recommend this little beast over any hybrid out there. Almost the same MPG. 1/3 to 1/2 the price and no battery dying after 80,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MIRAGE IS A GREAT CAR! Sandra , 04/08/2019 ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I love love love this car. Listen, I'm not climbing mountains in the car, what do I really need? Great gas mileage! Comfortable and so easy to handle. I've been thru winter with my vehicle and NO problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great daily commute vehicle! Gun3214 , 03/02/2019 ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful This car is mainly for the conservatives who likes fuel saving vehicle with modern traditional style feel. In general, this car is meant to be that. Practical, reliable, and excellent mpg. In my opinion, the way I feel about this car, is really fun! Engine noise is like music to my ears, acceleration is poor but having to rev up the vehicle in most driving situation is exciting. The car is like a big bubble inside so the view is large to see out. I am also a self mechanic and doing this work on a small car with so much space inside the engine is a walk in the park in the future repairs and I can go on and on. Now a days people want speed and never minds the mpg. And with so much technology in most selling modern cars these days, having to worry about something breaking down would not be fun for the wallet or purse. Keep it simple, keep it real! 😎 Update* My car had 12600 miles and it has been doing what it needs to do taking me to work and errands etc. No issues at all And easy to maintain. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse