2019 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback
Which Mirage does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Impressive fuel economy when equipped with the CVT automatic
- One of the least expensive cars on sale
- Long warranty coverage
- Acceleration is very slow
- Rough and noisy engine
- Excessive road noise at highway speeds
- Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
- New LE and RF trim levels
- More standard features for 2019
- Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014
Overall rating5.9 / 10
The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is a car that, name notwithstanding, is just what it appears to be: an inexpensive hatchback suited for basic travel. Closer inspection and even brief seat time further reveal that the Mirage, in reality, lacks the power and refinement of any of its nearest competitors.
The main reason to consider buying a Mirage is price. It's one of the least expensive new cars you can buy and represents a viable option if you're on a tight budget but still desire the warranty and financing options of a new car. The Mirage delivers impressive fuel economy (39 mpg combined and 43 mpg highway) and a robust 10-year powertrain warranty. For 2019, you also get a handful of new standard features including cruise control and an adjustable-height driver's seat.
While the price may look right, just know that the Mirage is one of the least appealing new cars to drive. In a very real sense, you're getting what you pay for. We'd strongly suggest trying to stretch your budget a bit further for one of several superior competitors, including the Chevrolet Spark, Ford Fiesta or Kia Rio. Notably, the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
Mitsubishi Mirage models
The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback is offered in five trim levels: ES, RF, LE, SE and GT. Every Mirage comes with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. The ES trim gives you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the remaining trims offer only the CVT automatic.
Standard features for the base ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, air conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.
The new-for-2019 RF has the same features as the ES but comes with a six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system. You'll get more features with the new LE trim. It lacks that sound system but gains 15-inch black alloy wheels, a driver-seat armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats, a CD player, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Red interior stitching and accents enhance the LE limited-edition status.
The Mirage SE offers similar equipment as the LE. But it reverts to 14-inch wheels (although alloy rather than steel) and adds foglights, keyless ignition and entry, and automatic climate control. Heated front seats aren't included, however.
Finally, the range-topping GT comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights and heated front seats.
Notable options for the Mirage include front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start and the six-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|5.9 / 10
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- handling & steering
- seats
- climate control
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- transmission
- warranty
- value
- appearance
- electrical system
- oil
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
- brakes
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
One can get a lower delivered price versus MSRP than probably any 4-door hatchback car sold in the U.S. with few exceptions. Better mpg than Spark, Versa, Fiesta and Fit. Lower "real" price than Spark, Versa, Fiesta and Fit. More cargo space than all competitors except Fit. More usability than the 3-door Fiat 500. With the standard wheels, it has a tighter turning radius than the competitors; better warranty than the competitors. Better still, you can find a heck of a deal on a one or two year old Mirage and still have a very generous warranty and the best mpg of the entire bunch. The only car I've found that competes on price 1-3 years old is the Fiat 500, but it's only a 3-door and has many more issues for driving dynamics, as I own one. The negotiated lower price is one huge feature missing from professional reviewers' analysis of this car versus the competition. This consideration is absolutely analyzed in most consumer reviews, which explains the huge discrepancy. I test drove a 2018 CVT ES model and could find nothing wrong with this car in any area for driving a car for transformational purposes. Accelerating normal results in normal acceleration with no fuss or much noise. Handling was fine; suspension was fine; seat comfort is/was exemplary; far superior to my F150 and Fiat 500; 14" wheels results in very agile and quick maneuvers in the city and going up to speeds of 65 or below was completely without notice good or bad, which is what one would want and actually prefer in a basic city car. Other cars may be better at this or that or have more appealing appearance, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with this car driving it around that I could find whatsoever, and I drive many late model vehicles. I test drove a 2018 Mirage with 20K on the odometer from a dealer. They were asking $10K. They showed me a picture of my preferred 5-speed 2019 (used) with 6 miles on the odometer for $11.7K. How in the world can reviewers be telling us this car is a bad choice except for it's depreciation? If you want a car to drive to 100,00-200,000 miles over 6-12 years that is completely fine and gets good mpg, this is your car.
Love the Mirage, It's no race car but with the 5 speed it will get up to freeway speeds pretty quick. I drive twice weekly from Central Wa. to Seattle over Snoqualmie Pass all year round and I avg 40+ Mpg. It Drives excellent year round in the hot summer to the Crazy Snow with no problems. I do put snow tires on in the winter. Would recommend this little beast over any hybrid out there. Almost the same MPG. 1/3 to 1/2 the price and no battery dying after 80,000 miles.
I love love love this car. Listen, I'm not climbing mountains in the car, what do I really need? Great gas mileage! Comfortable and so easy to handle. I've been thru winter with my vehicle and NO problems.
This car is mainly for the conservatives who likes fuel saving vehicle with modern traditional style feel. In general, this car is meant to be that. Practical, reliable, and excellent mpg. In my opinion, the way I feel about this car, is really fun! Engine noise is like music to my ears, acceleration is poor but having to rev up the vehicle in most driving situation is exciting. The car is like a big bubble inside so the view is large to see out. I am also a self mechanic and doing this work on a small car with so much space inside the engine is a walk in the park in the future repairs and I can go on and on. Now a days people want speed and never minds the mpg. And with so much technology in most selling modern cars these days, having to worry about something breaking down would not be fun for the wallet or purse. Keep it simple, keep it real! 😎 Update* My car had 12600 miles and it has been doing what it needs to do taking me to work and errands etc. No issues at all And easy to maintain.
Features & Specs
|ES 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$14,995
|MPG
|36 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LE 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$15,845
|MPG
|36 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ES 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$13,795
|MPG
|33 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,495
|MPG
|36 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mirage safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you engage reverse gear.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents rolling back when starting off on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
- Active Stability Control
- Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mitsubishi Mirage vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Chevrolet Spark
The Spark costs a few hundred dollars more than the Mirage, but that money makes a world of difference. This is especially true with the engine, which produces 98 hp. The Spark's fuel economy is impressive at 33 mpg combined. But the Mirage is better at 39 mpg, and it offers a longer warranty. We're not convinced the Mirage's fuel savings and warranty coverage are worth the decrease in day-to-day comfort and performance.
Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Honda Fit
The Fit is something of a gold standard in the subcompact world. While it costs a lot more than the Mirage, it's undeniably the better choice. The Fit is larger, and its cargo space is more versatile thanks to unique rear seats that fold flat or flip up, offering a variety of ways to haul your stuff. The Fit's overall driving experience is also vastly superior.
Mitsubishi Mirage vs. Ford Fiesta
While the Mirage focuses on maximum fuel efficiency and low cost, the Fiesta prioritizes driving thrills. For not much more money than the Mirage, the Fiesta offers more horsepower, premium cloth upholstery, more advanced tech features, and a larger fuel tank. The Fiesta's fuel economy isn't as high as the Mirage's, but it's a trade we'd make for the Fiesta's better performance and tech conveniences.
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage?
- New LE and RF trim levels
- More standard features for 2019
- Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014
- New LE and RF trim levels
- More standard features for 2019
- Part of the fifth Mirage generation introduced for 2014
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage reliable?
Is the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage?
The least-expensive 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,795.
Other versions include:
- ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $14,995
- LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $15,845
- ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) which starts at $13,795
- SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,495
- GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,995
- RF 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $15,490
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Mirage?
