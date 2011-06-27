Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mirage Coupe Consumer Reviews
very reliable
We bought this car new in 1994, and had it break down one time, it wouldn't start suddenly after being parked at the mall. It cost us $250 to fix it. Other than that it has had absolutely nothing done to it except an oil change about every 6000 miles on average. (well tires a couple times). I say, Very reliable car. We have a/c and a manual transmission
Great car. Bring back the Mirage!
I have owned this car for 14 years. It has been very dependable, gets good gas mileage, and is comfortable to be in. It does really well in the snow for such a small car. It has enough weight that it doesn't get blown around. I am really sad that it is getting old and I may have to replace it. I never had any problems other than regular maintenance until the past few years. The Lancer feels cheap in comparison. The Mirage needs to be reinstated!
Reliable and won't quit.
Bought this car recently ( August 8,2009). Has 150,000 miles on it and previous owner said it has the same 1.5 liter engine, never been rebuilt and doesn't smoke. Starts right up every time and still has decent power with a 5 speed manual. Easy to work on for the DIY Mechanic and I look forward to keeping this car for another 100,000 miles. Parts are cheap and readily available at the local auto parts store. I'm averaging 31 MPG in city/hwy driving with the A/C on. Good little car and easy to maintain. If you find one for sale, buy it and you won't be disappointed.
Dependable.
Great cars if you CHANGE the timing belt every 60,000 miles. Do that and you can add a 2 or even a 3 in front of that 6 as far as mileage longevity. I bought mine for 800 bucks with 145,000 miles on the odometer. Have put 15,000 additional miles on it since and averages 33-37 mpg's even with it's age and mileage. Mine has the 5 speed You WILL NOT beat a Civic or even an old Sentra with this car. However, parts are relatively cheap , especially the tires. The struts on the other hand run 100 dollars EACH. In short, if you find one, buy it and have the timing belt inspected and replaced. You won't be disappointed and these cars are very dependable especially in cold Colorado winters !
A reliable car
The mirage is a very reliable car to have. No major issues from this car for the past 8 yrs. Just keep up with the routine maintenance, hop in and go. Good gas mileage city 28/33 hwy. This is a keeper until its' last days.
