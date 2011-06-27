2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

M. McD. , 05/20/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)

UPDATE in June 2020: car continues to exceed expectations. After a job change, I needed a commuter for a 52 mile round trip to work. The G4 has been great. No repairs, low maintenance costs for the first 30K + miles & fuel economy over 40 mpg in a barrier mix of urban, suburban stop and go & highway driving. While the car is a bit loud when driving at highway speeds and when accelerating, this issue is offset by comfortable seating and a great ride quality for an economy car. We are very happy with our Mirage G4 SE. We wanted a car to run errands locally and (very rarely) to take an 80 mile round trip to visit relatives. We also needed the car to fit a tight parking situation & have a trunk that can hold a folding wheelchair. After looking at the Versa (dreadful unless optioned heavily) & the Yaris sedan (pretty good), we drove the G4 SE. The car rides better than the competition on typical suburban streets and has very comfortable seats. The SE trim includes upgraded seats and fabric as well as a driver’s armrest. The exterior is simple, but attractive. The pearl whit paint on ours is quite nice. The upgraded alloy wheels on the SE also look good and come with larger tires than the ES trim level. Acceleration is slow unless you really stand on the gas pedal. The engine drones during moderate acceleration but takes on a surprising growl above about 4100 RPM. I have no trouble getting up to speed on short on ramps, but highway passing requires a bit of advanced planning because 50 to 70 MPH acceleration is pretty slow. Fuel consumption is awesome: I average 41 MPG in mixed driving and have seen 50+ MPG during extended highway driving. Visibility is great, the headlights are strong and the wipers are effective and provide coverage of nearly the whole windshield. Snow traction is very good and during the brutal cold of last winter, the car had no trouble starting at -22 f and the heat was adequate even at arctic temps. The A/C is great too. I like the car much more after one year than I did when I first bought it. No problems/repairs for the first year and maintenance is cheap. Overall, great value for the money—we couldn’t be more pleased.