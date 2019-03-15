2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan
What’s new
- Minor changes to standard equipment
- Part of the first Mirage G4 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Impressive fuel economy when equipped with CVT automatic
- One of the least expensive cars on sale
- Generous warranty coverage
- Acceleration is very slow
- Rough and noisy engine
- Excessive road noise at highway speeds
- Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
Which Mirage G4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating5.9 / 10
The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is among one of the lowest-priced sedans on the market. Though you can option up with the latest in smartphone connectivity, larger wheels and an automatic transmission, the whole point of the G4 is to get you into a new car with the least amount of outlay. The Mirage's easy maneuverability is another plus, and the 10-year powertrain warranty provides reassurance for long-term ownership.
On the downside, the Mirage G4 comes with a small three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers, as you can likely surmise, are among the lowest available and result in painfully slow acceleration. Other issues for the G4 include a sparse interior, minimal regard to refinement, and high levels of wind and road noise at highway speeds.
If the bottom line is your only criteria, the G4 is an easy choice. But we do suggest looking around. The Kia Rio, for example, is a much more substantial vehicle for nearly the same money, while Nissan's Versa sedan is more powerful and less expensive.
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 models
The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a subcompact sedan offered in two trim levels: ES and SE. Both trims utilize the same engine: a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The ES gives you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the SE is only available with the CVT automatic.
Standard features for the base Mirage ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, cruise control, keyless entry, air conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
Optional for automatic transmission-equipped ESs is the Smart Phone Display package. It adds 15-inch alloy wheels and a slightly smaller 6.5-inch touchscreen equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
The Mirage SE includes all of the above, along with proximity entry, foglights, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated front seats.
Stand-alone options include various aerodynamic flourishes, added interior lighting, rear parking sensors, and utility items such as cargo nets and mud flaps.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mitsubishi Mirage GT hatchback (1.3L inline-3 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: The test Mirage hatchback differs slightly from the sedan, namely in its available cargo space and trim level structure. Our findings remain broadly applicable to the Mirage G4, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|5.9 / 10
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving4.0
Acceleration3.0
Braking8.0
Steering5.0
Handling8.0
Drivability4.5
Comfort4.0
Seat comfort5.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration2.5
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position6.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.5
Quality4.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage5.0
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- spaciousness
- engine
- seats
- infotainment system
- driving experience
- appearance
- ride quality
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
UPDATE in June 2020: car continues to exceed expectations. After a job change, I needed a commuter for a 52 mile round trip to work. The G4 has been great. No repairs, low maintenance costs for the first 30K + miles & fuel economy over 40 mpg in a barrier mix of urban, suburban stop and go & highway driving. While the car is a bit loud when driving at highway speeds and when accelerating, this issue is offset by comfortable seating and a great ride quality for an economy car. We are very happy with our Mirage G4 SE. We wanted a car to run errands locally and (very rarely) to take an 80 mile round trip to visit relatives. We also needed the car to fit a tight parking situation & have a trunk that can hold a folding wheelchair. After looking at the Versa (dreadful unless optioned heavily) & the Yaris sedan (pretty good), we drove the G4 SE. The car rides better than the competition on typical suburban streets and has very comfortable seats. The SE trim includes upgraded seats and fabric as well as a driver’s armrest. The exterior is simple, but attractive. The pearl whit paint on ours is quite nice. The upgraded alloy wheels on the SE also look good and come with larger tires than the ES trim level. Acceleration is slow unless you really stand on the gas pedal. The engine drones during moderate acceleration but takes on a surprising growl above about 4100 RPM. I have no trouble getting up to speed on short on ramps, but highway passing requires a bit of advanced planning because 50 to 70 MPH acceleration is pretty slow. Fuel consumption is awesome: I average 41 MPG in mixed driving and have seen 50+ MPG during extended highway driving. Visibility is great, the headlights are strong and the wipers are effective and provide coverage of nearly the whole windshield. Snow traction is very good and during the brutal cold of last winter, the car had no trouble starting at -22 f and the heat was adequate even at arctic temps. The A/C is great too. I like the car much more after one year than I did when I first bought it. No problems/repairs for the first year and maintenance is cheap. Overall, great value for the money—we couldn’t be more pleased.
39.7 miles per gallon I'm averaging. Plenty of room for all 4 of us and I'm a pretty large guy. Great cargo room. Excellent features. A highly underrated car. For this price and with the gas savings it's a no brainer imo.
This car has everything needed for a car. Simple, comfort, style and just more bang for the buck. Went from a mini van to seat five kids comfortably to this car seating three kids that are still at home and myself comfortably. I am very please with my mirage g4 se. the savings on gasoline is amazing!... leaving more entertainment money :) Evansville In dealership five stars... Judy goad highly recommended Greg Roberts and Chris Parker five stars
It’s small and not much storage but I drive 80 miles a day round trip for work I drove a big Chevy truck costing me $125.00 a week in gas now I’m spending $ 35.00 a week the ride is great comfortable I’m tall so a little hard to see red lights if pull up to far but all my tools fit and my son it handles amazing turns on a dime and stops really quickly it’s not a fast off the line car but it is real responsive at interstate speed and I have no regrets about size and power down grade from my big V8 truck especially when I’m getting on interstate at 70 mph 58 mpg and in town avg 45 mph at 66 mpg
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage G4
Features & Specs
|ES 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$15,995
|MPG
|35 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,495
|MPG
|35 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ES 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$14,795
|MPG
|33 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
|RF 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,490
|MPG
|35 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|78 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Mirage G4 safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you put it in reverse.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents rolling back when starting on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
- Active Stability Control
- Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. Nissan Versa
Both the Versa and the Mirage are small, but the Mirage's slightly smaller exterior size gives it the advantage in tight parking lots. Conversely, that means the Versa is a little roomier on the inside and has the edge on cargo capacity. More importantly, the Versa rides nicer on the highway, and its more powerful engine lets you keep up with traffic more easily.
Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. Honda Fit
While the Mirage is available in both hatchback and sedan forms, the Fit is available only as a hatchback. The Fit's rear seats are highly configurable and provide exceptional cargo-carrying versatility. The Fit is also more powerful and better-built. The Mirage G4's main advantage is a lower price.
Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. Hyundai Accent
The Accent's powerful engine is a significant advantage, and its traditional transmission is responsive. Fuel economy isn't as good as what you get with the Mirage G4, but most drivers won't notice the difference. The Mirage's smaller size makes it a better pick for tight parking garages and parallel parking on busy streets.
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4:
- Minor changes to standard equipment
- Part of the first Mirage G4 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 reliable?
Is the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
The least-expensive 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,795.
Other versions include:
- ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $15,995
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $17,495
- ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M) which starts at $14,795
- RF 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,490
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Mirage G4?
More about the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan is offered in the following styles: ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M), and RF 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Mirage G4 Sedan 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Mirage G4 Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Mirage G4 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including ES, SE, RF, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 17 new 2019 [object Object] Mirage G4 Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,925 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,736 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Mirage G4 Sedan available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Mirage G4 Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Mirage G4 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,164.
Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,275.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan and all available trim types: ES, ES, SE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Related 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Outlander
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger