Edmunds Rating
5.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan

What’s new

  • Minor changes to standard equipment
  • Part of the first Mirage G4 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy when equipped with CVT automatic
  • One of the least expensive cars on sale
  • Generous warranty coverage
  • Acceleration is very slow
  • Rough and noisy engine
  • Excessive road noise at highway speeds
  • Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
MSRP Starting at
$14,795
See all for sale

Which Mirage G4 does Edmunds recommend?

Although the SE trim comes with all the latest smartphone connectivity, it loses its price competitiveness. So opt for the ES and revel in knowing that you're driving one of the most affordable new cars on the market. Even with its low price point, it still comes with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and a touchscreen-based infotainment system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

5.9 / 10

The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is among one of the lowest-priced sedans on the market. Though you can option up with the latest in smartphone connectivity, larger wheels and an automatic transmission, the whole point of the G4 is to get you into a new car with the least amount of outlay. The Mirage's easy maneuverability is another plus, and the 10-year powertrain warranty provides reassurance for long-term ownership.

On the downside, the Mirage G4 comes with a small three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers, as you can likely surmise, are among the lowest available and result in painfully slow acceleration. Other issues for the G4 include a sparse interior, minimal regard to refinement, and high levels of wind and road noise at highway speeds.

If the bottom line is your only criteria, the G4 is an easy choice. But we do suggest looking around. The Kia Rio, for example, is a much more substantial vehicle for nearly the same money, while Nissan's Versa sedan is more powerful and less expensive.

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 models

The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a subcompact sedan offered in two trim levels: ES and SE. Both trims utilize the same engine: a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The ES gives you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the SE is only available with the CVT automatic.

Standard features for the base Mirage ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, cruise control, keyless entry, air conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

Optional for automatic transmission-equipped ESs is the Smart Phone Display package. It adds 15-inch alloy wheels and a slightly smaller 6.5-inch touchscreen equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The Mirage SE includes all of the above, along with proximity entry, foglights, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated front seats.

Stand-alone options include various aerodynamic flourishes, added interior lighting, rear parking sensors, and utility items such as cargo nets and mud flaps.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mitsubishi Mirage GT hatchback (1.3L inline-3 | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: The test Mirage hatchback differs slightly from the sedan, namely in its available cargo space and trim level structure. Our findings remain broadly applicable to the Mirage G4, however.

Scorecard

Overall5.9 / 10
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

4.0
Not all cars should be judged on outright performance, but the Mirage almost fails to provide the driver with the bare minimum needed for modern travel. Most drivers might be unwilling to push the Mirage as far as it needs to go to keep up, let alone have any fun.

Acceleration

3.0
It takes everything this 1.2-liter engine has, and then some, just to keep up. Merging onto a highway is almost hazardous. And acceleration, once at highway speeds, is glacial. The Mirage is woefully underpowered, clocking one of the slowest times we've ever seen to 60 mph: 12.7 seconds.

Braking

8.0
Although unimpressive on paper, these front disc and rear drum brakes feel quite good on the road. Braking force is easy to modulate at any speed, and the pedal gives more than adequate feedback. A panic stop felt like a nosedive, and the rear end wiggled and squirmed but was always stable.

Steering

5.0
The steering lacks the ability to self-center between 11 and 1 o'clock, meaning you need to guide it back to the center. You'll often be chasing the Mirage around in a freeway lane or somewhat clumsily navigating it along a twisty road. A 30.2-foot turning circle makes it extremely maneuverable in tight spaces at least.

Handling

8.0
If you can accept a fair amount of body roll, the Mirage turns in with reasonable quickness and is a nimble car around town. The narrow tires have enough grip to help hang on to precious momentum, and the stability control system is programmed well and doesn't interfere in everyday situations.

Drivability

4.5
The CVT automatic defaults to efficiency when it should help you wring what little power there is from the tiny engine. Going up hills is stress-inducing because the Mirage readily loses valuable momentum with the slightest lift of the throttle due to the CVT's calibration. Sport mode makes the responses needlessly jumpy.

Comfort

4.0
The amount of noise and vibration that infiltrates every second of driving the Mirage is shocking. The din overshadows the powerful climate control system and the reasonably comfortable ride. Had any other production engine been installed instead, the Mirage's fortunes may have turned around.

Seat comfort

5.0
With almost no bolstering to speak of and little support, the front seats are more like fabric-covered chairs than car seats, leading to fatigue in less than an hour. But the seat heaters are quick and powerful. The rear seats will do for short trips, but they are firm and fairly upright.

Ride comfort

6.5
The Mirage dispatches speed humps and singular highway dips with ease thanks to a fairly compliant suspension. But over an undulating surface, the Mirage shows itself to be underdamped, bounding up and down and even side to side. Broken surfaces can shake the little car pretty hard.

Noise & vibration

2.5
The Mirage is a very noisy thing. The engine sounds like a cement mixer, and wind noise is excessive. At idle, the car vibrates like it's misfiring. Once underway, wind noise becomes noticeable at moderate speeds and is loud enough at highway speeds to drown out the beleaguered little engine.

Climate control

8.0
While the low-contrast orange and black screen could be brighter, the interface is simple and easy to use. Both the air conditioning and heat are fast-acting and powerful, but the overly stylized center vents simply spill air into the cabin rather than direct it where you want it.

Interior

7.0
The interior won't win any design awards, but it has pretty solid basic functionality, with good visibility and user-friendly access and controls. Though it's easy to get in and out, it's not as easy to get comfortable. But there's decent space inside for such a diminutive car.

Ease of use

6.5
The interior is pretty straightforward. Most of the controls are self-explanatory and within easy reach. The seat heater switches are the only exception since they are located in the center console underneath the dash.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The step-in height should be agreeable for most everybody. The doors are exceedingly light. While the front seats offer easy access, getting into the tighter rear seats might take a bit more thought and time.

Driving position

6.0
Taller drivers might find the seating position a bit too high. Anyone taller than 6 feet will be looking out through the top of the windshield. The seat bottom doesn't adjust much for height. And while the steering wheel does adjust for tilt, it doesn't telescope.

Roominess

7.5
There's a fair amount of room up front, but the lack of a center console can leave the passenger without an armrest on one side. Two rear passengers will have enough shoulder room, but legroom will be tight.

Visibility

7.5
Thanks to thin roof pillars and lots of glass, visibility out the front and to the sides is very good. The short front and rear overhangs make it easy to judge distances when parking. The rear-seat headrests substantially block the view out back, but they can be removed.

Quality

4.5
Though there were no squeaks or rattles in our test car — commendable given the amount of vibration from the engine — panel fitment and overall fit and finish were well below expectations. For starters, the fabric in the cargo area wasn't adequately attached, and there was visible paint primer around the fuel filler cap.

Utility

7.0
While cargo space is more than adequate and adds great practicality to the Mirage, storage for passenger items almost seems like an afterthought. In-cabin storage is sparse and not well laid-out.

Small-item storage

5.0
What storage space there is seems poorly thought out. Rear passengers will have to fight over even less storage space and should probably just keep anything on their laps or alongside them on the seat.

Cargo space

The Mirage G4's trunk can hold up to 12.3 cubic feet of stuff, which is a decent amount of space. Some rival sedans offer more. Split-folding rear seats help accommodate larger items, but the fabric in the cargo area isn't attached very well and easily snags on cargo.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
LATCH anchors are unmarked but easy enough to find thanks to the rough fit and finish of the rear seats. Larger car seats might not fit without sliding a front seat forward because there isn't a lot of room in the back seat.

Technology

8.0
There are cars costing three to four times what the Mirage does that don't offer the same smartphone connectivity. Therein lies the most appealing thing about this Mitsubishi. A solid stereo rounds things out, but with only one USB port, all of this tech seems like a last-minute addition.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported, which is a pleasant surprise on a vehicle priced this low. Bluetooth audio is also supported. No connection issues were reported across any devices. But only one USB port is provided for the entire car.

Driver aids

7.5
Stability and traction control are offered. And while they cannot be fully disabled, they can be relaxed and are not overly intrusive. A backup camera is standard and useful but looks tacked on.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4.

5 star reviews: 84%
4 star reviews: 8%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 8%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 12 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • spaciousness
  • engine
  • seats
  • infotainment system
  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Pleased
M. McD.,
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)

UPDATE in June 2020: car continues to exceed expectations. After a job change, I needed a commuter for a 52 mile round trip to work. The G4 has been great. No repairs, low maintenance costs for the first 30K + miles & fuel economy over 40 mpg in a barrier mix of urban, suburban stop and go & highway driving. While the car is a bit loud when driving at highway speeds and when accelerating, this issue is offset by comfortable seating and a great ride quality for an economy car. We are very happy with our Mirage G4 SE. We wanted a car to run errands locally and (very rarely) to take an 80 mile round trip to visit relatives. We also needed the car to fit a tight parking situation & have a trunk that can hold a folding wheelchair. After looking at the Versa (dreadful unless optioned heavily) & the Yaris sedan (pretty good), we drove the G4 SE. The car rides better than the competition on typical suburban streets and has very comfortable seats. The SE trim includes upgraded seats and fabric as well as a driver’s armrest. The exterior is simple, but attractive. The pearl whit paint on ours is quite nice. The upgraded alloy wheels on the SE also look good and come with larger tires than the ES trim level. Acceleration is slow unless you really stand on the gas pedal. The engine drones during moderate acceleration but takes on a surprising growl above about 4100 RPM. I have no trouble getting up to speed on short on ramps, but highway passing requires a bit of advanced planning because 50 to 70 MPH acceleration is pretty slow. Fuel consumption is awesome: I average 41 MPG in mixed driving and have seen 50+ MPG during extended highway driving. Visibility is great, the headlights are strong and the wipers are effective and provide coverage of nearly the whole windshield. Snow traction is very good and during the brutal cold of last winter, the car had no trouble starting at -22 f and the heat was adequate even at arctic temps. The A/C is great too. I like the car much more after one year than I did when I first bought it. No problems/repairs for the first year and maintenance is cheap. Overall, great value for the money—we couldn’t be more pleased.

5 out of 5 stars, This car sips gas!!!!
Yankeefan,
ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)

39.7 miles per gallon I'm averaging. Plenty of room for all 4 of us and I'm a pretty large guy. Great cargo room. Excellent features. A highly underrated car. For this price and with the gas savings it's a no brainer imo.

5 out of 5 stars, Waste not want not
Judy goad,
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)

This car has everything needed for a car. Simple, comfort, style and just more bang for the buck. Went from a mini van to seat five kids comfortably to this car seating three kids that are still at home and myself comfortably. I am very please with my mirage g4 se. the savings on gasoline is amazing!... leaving more entertainment money :) Evansville In dealership five stars... Judy goad highly recommended Greg Roberts and Chris Parker five stars

5 out of 5 stars, Down sized for fuel economy
Wesley Green,
RF 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)

It’s small and not much storage but I drive 80 miles a day round trip for work I drove a big Chevy truck costing me $125.00 a week in gas now I’m spending $ 35.00 a week the ride is great comfortable I’m tall so a little hard to see red lights if pull up to far but all my tools fit and my son it handles amazing turns on a dime and stops really quickly it’s not a fast off the line car but it is real responsive at interstate speed and I have no regrets about size and power down grade from my big V8 truck especially when I’m getting on interstate at 70 mph 58 mpg and in town avg 45 mph at 66 mpg

Write a review

See all 12 reviews

Features & Specs

ES 4dr Sedan features & specs
ES 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl CVT
MSRP$15,995
MPG 35 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl CVT
MSRP$17,495
MPG 35 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
ES 4dr Sedan features & specs
ES 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl 5M
MSRP$14,795
MPG 33 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission5-speed manual
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
RF 4dr Sedan features & specs
RF 4dr Sedan
1.2L 3cyl CVT
MSRP$16,490
MPG 35 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Mirage G4 safety features:

Rearview Camera
Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you put it in reverse.
Hill Start Assist
Prevents rolling back when starting on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
Active Stability Control
Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Acceptable
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. the competition

Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. Nissan Versa

Both the Versa and the Mirage are small, but the Mirage's slightly smaller exterior size gives it the advantage in tight parking lots. Conversely, that means the Versa is a little roomier on the inside and has the edge on cargo capacity. More importantly, the Versa rides nicer on the highway, and its more powerful engine lets you keep up with traffic more easily.

Compare Mitsubishi Mirage G4 & Nissan Versa features

Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. Honda Fit

While the Mirage is available in both hatchback and sedan forms, the Fit is available only as a hatchback. The Fit's rear seats are highly configurable and provide exceptional cargo-carrying versatility. The Fit is also more powerful and better-built. The Mirage G4's main advantage is a lower price.

Compare Mitsubishi Mirage G4 & Honda Fit features

Mitsubishi Mirage G4 vs. Hyundai Accent

The Accent's powerful engine is a significant advantage, and its traditional transmission is responsive. Fuel economy isn't as good as what you get with the Mirage G4, but most drivers won't notice the difference. The Mirage's smaller size makes it a better pick for tight parking garages and parallel parking on busy streets.

Compare Mitsubishi Mirage G4 & Hyundai Accent features

FAQ

Is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Mirage G4 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 5.9 out of 10. You probably care about Mitsubishi Mirage G4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Mirage G4 gets an EPA-estimated 35 mpg to 37 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mirage G4 has 12.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Mirage G4. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4:

  • Minor changes to standard equipment
  • Part of the first Mirage G4 generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 reliable?

To determine whether the Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mirage G4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mirage G4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Mirage G4 and gave it a 5.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Mirage G4 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?

The least-expensive 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,795.

Other versions include:

  • ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $15,995
  • SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $17,495
  • ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M) which starts at $14,795
  • RF 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT) which starts at $16,490
Learn more

What are the different models of Mitsubishi Mirage G4?

If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Mirage G4, the next question is, which Mirage G4 model is right for you? Mirage G4 variants include ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M), and RF 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT). For a full list of Mirage G4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Overview

The 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan is offered in the following styles: ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M), and RF 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Mirage G4 Sedan 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Mirage G4 Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Mirage G4 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including ES, SE, RF, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Listings and Inventory

There are currently 17 new 2019 [object Object] Mirage G4 Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,925 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,736 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Mirage G4 Sedan available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Mirage G4 Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan Mirage G4 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,164.

Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,275.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan and all available trim types: ES, ES, SE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials

