The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is offered in the following submodels: Mirage G4 Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M), and ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 trim styles: The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES is priced between $11,874 and $12,990 with odometer readings between 6409 and 9569 miles.

Which used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4s are available in my area?

