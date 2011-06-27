2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Review
- Impressive fuel economy with CVT
- One of the least expensive cars on sale
- High level of warranty coverage
- Acceleration is very slow
- Rough and noisy engine
- Excessive road noise at highway speeds
- Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
The 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is the sedan stablemate to the Mirage hatchback. And just as with the hatchback, the main reason to consider buying the G4 is its inexpensive price. When new, it's one of the cheapest cars you can buy.
If you're on a tight budget, the Mirage represents a viable new-car option as well as the warranty coverage and financing benefits that come with it. Just know that you're also getting one of the least appealing cars to drive right now. It's slow, uncomfortable and unrefined.
If your budget allows, we suggest going with more practical and desirable subcompact hatchbacks, such as the Kia Rio and Toyota Yaris iA. The Mirage might be inexpensive, but rival subcompact sedans still offer more car for the money.
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 models
The 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a subcompact sedan offered in two trim levels: ES and SE. Both trims utilize the same engine: a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The ES gives you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the SE is only available with the CVT.
Standard features for the base Mirage ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
Optional for the ES is the Smart Phone Display package. It adds 15-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a slightly smaller 6.5-inch touchscreen that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
The Mirage SE includes all of the above, along with keyless ignition and entry, foglights, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a height-adjustable driver seat and heated front seats.
Stand-alone options include various aerodynamic flourishes, added interior lighting, rear parking sensors, and utility items such as cargo nets and mud flaps.
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES (1.2L inline-3 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mitsubishi Mirage has received some revisions, including refreshed exterior bodywork, new interior materials, optional smartphone integration, revised suspension tuning and engine power. Our findings remain broadly applicable to the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4, however.
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you engage reverse gear.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents rolling back when starting off on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
- Active Stability Control
- Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.
