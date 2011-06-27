  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy with CVT
  • One of the least expensive cars on sale
  • High level of warranty coverage
  • Acceleration is very slow
  • Rough and noisy engine
  • Excessive road noise at highway speeds
  • Low-buck interior, even for this class of car
Which Mirage G4 does Edmunds recommend?

One of the key benefits of the Mirage is in its comparatively inexpensive price tag, so stick to the base ES trim level. It comes with a touchscreen interface, a rearview camera and Bluetooth connectivity this year, which enhances its appeal. The more you spend on the Mirage, the more it's going to make sense to buy a different kind of car.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is the sedan stablemate to the Mirage hatchback. And just as with the hatchback, the main reason to consider buying the G4 is its inexpensive price. When new, it's one of the cheapest cars you can buy.

If you're on a tight budget, the Mirage represents a viable new-car option as well as the warranty coverage and financing benefits that come with it. Just know that you're also getting one of the least appealing cars to drive right now. It's slow, uncomfortable and unrefined.

If your budget allows, we suggest going with more practical and desirable subcompact hatchbacks, such as the Kia Rio and Toyota Yaris iA. The Mirage might be inexpensive, but rival subcompact sedans still offer more car for the money.

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 models

The 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is a subcompact sedan offered in two trim levels: ES and SE. Both trims utilize the same engine: a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The ES gives you the choice between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the SE is only available with the CVT.

Standard features for the base Mirage ES trim include 14-inch steel wheels, a rear spoiler, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-only steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

Optional for the ES is the Smart Phone Display package. It adds 15-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a slightly smaller 6.5-inch touchscreen that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The Mirage SE includes all of the above, along with keyless ignition and entry, foglights, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a height-adjustable driver seat and heated front seats.

Stand-alone options include various aerodynamic flourishes, added interior lighting, rear parking sensors, and utility items such as cargo nets and mud flaps.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage ES (1.2L inline-3 | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mitsubishi Mirage has received some revisions, including refreshed exterior bodywork, new interior materials, optional smartphone integration, revised suspension tuning and engine power. Our findings remain broadly applicable to the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4, however.

Driving

Combining a tiny three-cylinder engine with a CVT is a recipe for slow-moving transport. The underdamped suspension causes the car to skitter across midcorner bumps. The brakes at least work well.

Acceleration

The Mirage weighs just a bit more than 2,000 pounds, but its engine is not up to the task. A zero-to-60-mph "sprint" drags out in a laggardly 11.7 seconds. Merging and passing require extra caution.

Braking

Around town, the brake pedal feel is jumpy and hard to modulate. Our panic-stop test took 121 feet from 60 mph. That's respectable, although stability was lacking.

Steering

The steering is slow and lacks feel, and we can't remember the last time we felt so many kickbacks through the steering wheel.

Handling

The Mirage offers little handling grip from its skinny tires, and the chassis is easily upset by any kind of midcorner road imperfections. It's also highly susceptible to crosswinds.

Drivability

Even the slightest push on the gas pedal causes the CVT to drastically increase engine rpm, making the Mirage lurch at low speeds. The engine is loud during acceleration and generally unpleasant to listen to.

Comfort

The Mirage's front seats are surprisingly comfortable, although the door armrests are made of rock-hard plastic. Over rough roads, the Mirage's ride quality is unduly harsh.

Seat comfort

The seats are cushioned enough for long stints, though they look flimsy and the cloth material feels cheap. There's no center armrest, and door armrests are plastic.

Ride comfort

On smooth roads, the Mirage's suspension feels adequate, but even the smallest bumps can be felt and heard. Serious vibration comes into the cabin.

Noise & vibration

The three-cylinder engine sounds rough even at idle. Wind noise is fairly well controlled, but the vehicle is boomy and seems to have a complete lack of sound deadening.

Interior

The interior controls work well for the most part, and if you're familiar with Mitsubishi products you'll recognize some of the shared parts. There's more space inside than you'd think, and it's easy to get in and out up front.

Ease of use

This is about the most basic interior you'll see these days. The driving position is high, and you can't adjust the distance of the steering wheel. The push-button ignition is oddly located to the left of the steering wheel.

Getting in/getting out

Pretty much perfect step-in height up front plus large doors make things easy. The rear doors are small, though. The rear seatback is quite upright, and you need to duck your head to avoid the roof.

Roominess

Excellent headroom up front and surprisingly good elbow room. In back, knee- and footroom are pretty good considering the size of the car.

Visibility

Roof pillars are narrow up front for good sightlines, but the rear pillars are thicker, somewhat reducing blind-spot visibility.

Quality

Other than the interior controls, the whole car feels cheap, as if it's made out of tin. If you tap the roof liner, you hear metal. There aren't soft-touch surfaces anywhere, and there were some interior rattles over harsh pavement.

Utility

While small and lacking small storage space, the Mirage uses its interior space efficiently and is even competitive with cars one class bigger.

Small-item storage

The center console cupholders don't hold bottles in place, and there isn't much in the way of bins. The door pockets are well-sized, and there's a handy key fob pocket.

Cargo space

The trunk is large for the class, but it has a small opening. The 60/40-split folding rear seats ensure you have access to what little space is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4.

5(9%)
4(37%)
3(27%)
2(9%)
1(18%)
3.1
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 Mirage SE
CEM,02/12/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
After owning 4 of these, 2 hatchbacks and 2 sedans, One was a 5 speed manual, rest were the CVT. The only warranty claim on any of them was a cracked armrest on the door. The manual is more fun to drive and get more MPG. Only problem is if you want a loaded car you are forced to get the CVT. Reviewers online hate the car ( Consumer Reports, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, ect) but owner give it one of highest consumer satisfaction ratings among its class. Why is this? Well, Mirage owners get what this car is about, great MPG without dealing with the expense of buying a hybrid, Great warranty, Above average reliability, Great safety ratings, Cheap car to insure and maintain. Smooth ride, VALUE FOR THE MONEY. No other car manufacturer could come close on price. Example was the Nissan Versa, its was 3645.00 more money, had half the warranty. Don't pay attention to the sticker price, find out what the dealer is willing to sell it FOR! If your main concern is going from point A to point B no one can do it cheaper than a Mirage. My big concern now for Mitsubishi is Nissan owns the majority share now, Hopefully Nissan leaves Mitsubishi alone !
Just what the Dr Ordered
Markatmoc,08/14/2018
ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
I drive roughly 100 miles a day. I needed and wanted a car that got good Gas Mileage. I was not looking at a mirage G4 at first, I thought I wanted a Hatchback or small SUV, I was looking at the outlander, then i tried the Mirage HAtchback, it was ok i was impressed by the gas mileage numbers, but thought it was a bit small for what i needed, so then I was shown the Mirage G4, I looked at many models before settling on a ES with several options, I wanted entertainment and comfort and great gas mileage. Thats exactly what it offers, great leg room and you sit up higher than you think you would, getting in out is a breeze. It has apple car play, android auto, bluetooth, DVD, HD Radio. I have gotten as good as 49 Miles per gallon, and average around 43, I mostly drive the interstate back and forth to work. I also Coach Soccer and trunk space is exceptional in this car. I have cut my gas bill in half and i really enjoy driving this car.
Great car Great gas mileage
Jeff,07/11/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
Bought the car to save money at the pump and too make extra money driving Lyft. It is a great little car gets amazing gas mileage has lots of room and is really comfortable the front seats are very supportive. All the passengers I have been surprised by how much room and how comfortable the rear seats are. The 3 cylinder does a good job getting the car around and I can easily pull 44 on a long trip. It is a very solid feeling well built car.
Enough with the bs
Dirk,06/18/2019
ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
This is a great, no frills A to B sedan that puts money back in your pocket. My wife and I own a 2014 Hatch and a 2017 G4, both reliable, cheap to insure, maintain, and own. Sure, its slow and not a Cadillac of luxury, but thats not you own one. You own it because you can put 200k miles on one and spend a small amount doing it.
See all 11 reviews of the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
33 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
35 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
78 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Mirage G4 models:

Rearview Camera
Displays a view of what's behind the Mirage when you engage reverse gear.
Hill Start Assist
Prevents rolling back when starting off on a hill. The car behind you, and your rear bumper, will love it.
Active Stability Control
Helps maintain car control during emergency maneuvers.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Overview

The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is offered in the following submodels: Mirage G4 Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT), ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl 5M), and ES 4dr Sedan (1.2L 3cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 ES is priced between $11,874 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 6409 and9569 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 Mirage G4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,874 and mileage as low as 6409 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4.

Can't find a used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,291.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,788.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Mirage G4 for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,069.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,930.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage G4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

